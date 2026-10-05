BLIA Brings 50,000 Members From 41 Countries Together At Taipei Dome To Mark Historic Buddhist Milestones

2026 Buddha's Light International Association (BLIA) General Conference grandly opened on Oct. 3 at the Taipei Dome.

Most Venerable Hsin Bau, President of the BLIA World Headquarters and Abbot of Fo Guang Shan, stated in his opening address.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an expressed his delight that the Taipei Dome could host the BLIA General Conference alongside the Star And Cloud The Musical, witnessing the calming power of the Dharma.

A global gathering celebrates the legacy of Venerable Master Hsing Yun while carrying Humanistic Buddhism forward across cultures and generations.

- Most Venerable Hsin BauTAIPEI, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buddha's Light International Association (BLIA) brought together more than 50,000 participants from 98 associations across 41 countries and regions at the Taipei Dome on October 3 for the 2026 BLIA General Conference, marking a historic global gathering of Humanistic Buddhism.Held under the theme“60 Years of Passing the Lamp, Honoring a 100-Year Legacy,” the conference commemorated two significant milestones: the 60th anniversary of the founding of Fo Guang Shan and the centennial birth anniversary of its founder, Venerable Master Hsing Yun.Members representing five continents filled the Taipei Dome in a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity and shared Buddhist values. Delegations brought their local identities and traditions into the opening procession. The BLIA New York Chapter featured Statue of Liberty imagery, the BLIA Chicago Chapter formed the letters“CHICAGO,” and the BLIA Hawaii Chapter wore floral leis while singing and dancing. Flags from around the world filled the venue as members reunited across cultures and continents.The opening ceremony began with the“Hymn to the Triple Gem,” followed by three bows to the Buddha and Venerable Master Hsing Yun and the recitation of the Guidelines for BLIA Members.In a video discourse, Venerable Master Hsing Yun reflected on BLIA's growth from Taiwan to the world. He described the BLIA General Conference as a sacred gathering akin to the“Spiritual Mountain Assembly” and expressed his hope that members would continue to meet annually, build affinities and allow the Buddha's light to shine everywhere.Most Venerable Hsin Bau, President of the BLIA World Headquarters and Abbot of Fo Guang Shan, called the occasion a“day of great joy” and emphasized BLIA's commitment to harmony, peace and the practice of Humanistic Buddhism.Since its establishment in 1992, BLIA has established more than 2,000 chapters and 1,000 sub-chapters in 80 countries and regions. Most Venerable Hsin Bau encouraged members to carry forward the Fo Guang spirit as an unbroken chain of light and continue realizing Venerable Master Hsing Yun's aspiration:“May the Buddha's Light Shine Universally On the Three Thousand Realms; Let the Dharma Stream Flow Across All Five Continents.”Venerable Tzu Jung, Acting President of BLIA, reflected on the responsibility of carrying this legacy forward. While the methods of propagating the Dharma continue to evolve with the times, she said, Venerable Master Hsing Yun's original vow remains unchanged. With the lamp of wisdom now passed around the world, future generations of BLIA members must continue the relay while remaining true to their original resolve.Pan Wei-kang, President of the BLIA Chunghua Association, said the gathering demonstrated the unifying power of Humanistic Buddhism. Members from different countries and cultural backgrounds had traveled thousands of miles to Taipei, she noted, showing how Master Hsing Yun's vision continues to connect people across borders, cultures and generations.The conference also highlighted the importance of dialogue and peace across faith traditions. Rev. Monsignor Stefano Mazzotti, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the Apostolic Nunciature in Taiwan, conveyed blessings from Pope Leo XIV. He highlighted the longstanding positive relationship between Fo Guang Shan and the Catholic Church and their shared commitment to peace, understanding, tolerance and peaceful conflict resolution.The gathering further underscored BLIA's commitment to putting Buddhist teachings into action. Minister of the Interior Liu Shyh-fang recognized the longstanding contributions of BLIA members to religion, culture, education and disaster relief. Citing recent efforts in Hualien, she highlighted members' participation in reconstruction, disaster prevention and community mutual aid as examples of accompanying affected communities through concrete action.In a world facing conflict, social polarization and uncertainty from natural and human-made disasters, BLIA Vice President Liu Changle emphasized the continuing relevance of the Three Goodness Movement - to do good deeds, speak good words and think good thoughts. More than a slogan, he said, these principles can help steady people's hearts in times of uncertainty.Looking toward the future, the conference connected Buddhist heritage with contemporary social practice through culture, education, leadership and sustainability. Highlights included the commissioning of new Lay Lecturers, the chartering of new Lay Director Councils, leadership handovers across 12 associations, and the presentation of certificates to new association advisors.The conference also introduced the English edition of the Fo Guang Dictionary of Buddhism, launched the BLIA SDGs Social Impact Special Publication, and recognized winners of the Three Goodness International Micro-Film Contest. Together, these initiatives reflected the many dimensions of Humanistic Buddhism, spanning cultural propagation, education and social practice.The conference concluded with Fo Guang Shan Tsung Lin University chanting the Buddhist liturgy“Chanting to All Realms in the Ten Directions,” followed by tens of thousands of participants joining their palms in prayer to recite“A Prayer for World Peace.”Six decades after the founding of Fo Guang Shan and a century after the birth of Venerable Master Hsing Yun, BLIA members from around the world gathered in Taipei to carry the lamp of Humanistic Buddhism forward - across generations, cultures and continents - and reaffirm their commitment to compassion, harmony and world peace.About Buddha's Light International AssociationBuddha's Light International Association (BLIA) is an international Buddhist organization established in 1992 to promote Humanistic Buddhism around the world. Through its global network of chapters and members, BLIA advances Buddhist teachings through culture, education, social engagement and service, putting into practice the vision of Venerable Master Hsing Yun and fostering peace and understanding across communities.

George Hu

BLIA

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BLIA Brings 50,000 Members from 41 Countries Together at Taipei Dome to Mark Historic Buddhist Milestones News Provided By Verdancy Company October 05, 2026, 08:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Religion, World & Regional



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