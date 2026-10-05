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NAMAA Revolutionizes Food Delivery In The Middle East With The Launch Of Future Foods And Picnic Arabian Post


2026-10-05 04:19:29
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 October 2026 – NAMAA has announced the launch of Future Foods and Picnic, two new ventures that support restaurants, businesses and consumers across the Middle East. Together, they strengthen NAMAA's portfolio of digital food solutions, helping restaurant operators grow their delivery business while making workplace dining simpler.

Future Foods Opens New Revenue Opportunities for Restaurant Operators

Born out of the Kitchens business, Future Foods was created to help restaurant operators generate additional revenue through virtual delivery brands. Today, it is the largest virtual brand company in the restaurant space, with more than 1,500 live locations.

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The Arabian Post

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