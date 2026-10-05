NAMAA Revolutionizes Food Delivery In The Middle East With The Launch Of Future Foods And Picnic Arabian Post
Future Foods Opens New Revenue Opportunities for Restaurant Operators
Born out of the Kitchens business, Future Foods was created to help restaurant operators generate additional revenue through virtual delivery brands. Today, it is the largest virtual brand company in the restaurant space, with more than 1,500 live locations.
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