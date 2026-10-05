Yemen Government Begins Nationwide Offensive Against Houthis Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiYemen's internationally recognised government has ordered its armed forces into a nationwide campaign to retake Houthi-held territory, marking a sharp expansion of fighting after weeks of escalating confrontation involving the Iran-backed group and Saudi Arabia.
Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council and supreme commander of the armed forces, announced the operation on Sunday, saying the government was moving from preparation to action after exhausting opportunities for de-escalation. He said the objective was to restore state authority and institutions across Yemen.
Al-Alimi said the decision followed National Defence Council resolutions and the completion of military preparations. He ordered the armed forces, security services and all military formations to carry out approved plans“until the country is liberated from the grip of the terrorist Houthi militia”.
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