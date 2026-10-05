Etihad Rail Connectivity May Reshape UAE Property Demand Arabian Post
The assessment follows the official launch of the UAE national passenger rail network on September 30, when services expanded beyond the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah introductory route to include Dubai's Al Yalayis Station and Al Dhaid in Sharjah. The first scheduled passenger service between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi began on June 30.
Betterhomes said the shift from planned infrastructure to an operating transport link was significant for property decisions, particularly around Mohamed bin Zayed City Passenger Train Station in Abu Dhabi. The terminus is embedded within an established residential district, allowing households to assess rail access as a practical feature rather than a future promise.
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