Etihad Rail Connectivity May Reshape UAE Property Demand Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Etihad Rail's expanded passenger service could alter residential demand around stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, with rental enquiries likely to respond before sale prices, property consultancy Betterhomes has said.

The assessment follows the official launch of the UAE national passenger rail network on September 30, when services expanded beyond the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah introductory route to include Dubai's Al Yalayis Station and Al Dhaid in Sharjah. The first scheduled passenger service between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi began on June 30.

Betterhomes said the shift from planned infrastructure to an operating transport link was significant for property decisions, particularly around Mohamed bin Zayed City Passenger Train Station in Abu Dhabi. The terminus is embedded within an established residential district, allowing households to assess rail access as a practical feature rather than a future promise.

<p>The consultancy expects the first evidence of any property-market effect to appear in enquiries, viewing activity and rents rather than an immediate increase in selling prices. It said improved inter-emirate connectivity could broaden the locations considered by people whose work or other commitments require regular travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.</p> <p>The new Dubai-Abu Dhabi connection runs between Al Yalayis Station, near Jumeirah Golf Estates, and Mohamed bin Zayed City. Etihad Rail's booking schedule puts the journey at just over an hour, while introductory Comfort Class fares start at Dh39 and Premium Class fares at Dh109.</p> <p>Dubai's station also has a direct link to the wider public-transport system. A roughly 400-metre elevated pedestrian walkway connects Al Yalayis with Jumeirah Golf Estates station on the Dubai Metro Red Line, allowing passengers to transfer between the national railway and Metro without making a separate road journey.</p> See also Saudi Arabia channels 60 million barrels via Sohar <p>Betterhomes identified Jumeirah Golf Estates as the residential market closest to Al Yalayis, while Al Furjan, Dubai Investment Park, Green Community, Dubai Production City, Expo City Dubai and Dubai South are among communities with road access to the station. The agency said greater accessibility could make such areas more practical for residents travelling regularly towards Abu Dhabi.</p> <p>The company nevertheless cautioned against assuming that a station will automatically translate into higher home values. It said any price effect would need to be demonstrated through completed transactions and rental data, with the individual property, purchase price and suitability of the location remaining central to buyers' decisions.</p> <p>That distinction is important because transport infrastructure can influence different parts of a housing market at different speeds. Tenants can change location more readily than owners, making rental enquiries and leasing activity a potentially earlier indicator of whether commuters attach a premium to rail access.</p> <p>The passenger network remains in a phased rollout despite the September 30 official launch. Etihad Rail says Madinat Zayed and Liwa stations are due to open on November 30, followed by Al Sila, Al Dhannah and Al Mirfa on December 30. Sharjah's University City station is scheduled to begin operating on March 30, 2027.</p> <p>The completed network is planned to connect 11 cities and regions. Etihad Rail operates a fleet of 13 passenger trains, each capable of carrying up to 400 people, with trains designed to operate at speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour.</p> <p>Passenger operations began with the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah service on June 30. The inaugural scheduled train left Fujairah at 5.34am and reached Mohamed bin Zayed City at 7.19am, establishing the first operating segment of the national passenger system. More than 10,000 tickets had been sold before those introductory services started.</p> See also Sharjah broadens Dhs20,000 living standard across beneficiaries <p>The September expansion has materially widened the system's relevance to daily intercity travel. Etihad Rail now offers multiple journeys between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, giving commuters an alternative to driving on one of the country's busiest inter-emirate corridors.</p> <h2></h2>