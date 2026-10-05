Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Etihad Rail Connectivity May Reshape UAE Property Demand Arabian Post


2026-10-05 04:19:29
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Etihad Rail's expanded passenger service could alter residential demand around stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, with rental enquiries likely to respond before sale prices, property consultancy Betterhomes has said.

The assessment follows the official launch of the UAE national passenger rail network on September 30, when services expanded beyond the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah introductory route to include Dubai's Al Yalayis Station and Al Dhaid in Sharjah. The first scheduled passenger service between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi began on June 30.

Betterhomes said the shift from planned infrastructure to an operating transport link was significant for property decisions, particularly around Mohamed bin Zayed City Passenger Train Station in Abu Dhabi. The terminus is embedded within an established residential district, allowing households to assess rail access as a practical feature rather than a future promise.

MENAFN05102026000152002308ID1111760208



The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search