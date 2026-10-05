CBI Apprehends Delhi Police Sub-Inspector In Bribery Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a Sub-Inspector of the Delhi Police, posted at Prashant Vihar Police Station, in connection with bribery case.

The CBI registered the case on October 4, based on a complaint alleging that the accused Sub-Inspector, who was the Investigating Officer in a criminal case registered at Prashant Vihar Police Station, had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant in exchange for favouring him in the case.

According to the CBI, during a personal search of the complainant, the accused found Rs 20,000 in his pocket and took the amount from him under duress. The accused then directed the complainant to bring the remaining Rs 80,000 the following day.

The CBI subsequently laid a trap on October 4 and caught the accused Sub-Inspector red-handed while he was demanding and accepting Rs 80,000 from the complainant. The accused has been apprehended, and further investigation is underway.

The agency said its action against corrupt public servants underlines its commitment to curbing corruption and urged citizens to report instances of graft or demands for bribes by public officials.

"The strict action by the CBI against corrupt public servants underscores its firm commitment to curbing corruption. Citizens who come across instances of corruption or are subjected to demands for bribes by public officials are encouraged to report such matters. They may visit the office of the CBI to lodge their complaints or share relevant information," the agency said.

Separately, the CBI on October 3 had conducted searches at multiple premises in Mumbai in connection with a bank fraud case involving alleged losses of approximately Rs 93.44 crore to Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The agency had registered the case on September 30, on a complaint filed by PNB's SAM Branch in Mumbai against Hanjer Biotech Energies, its directors and guarantors, as well as unknown public servants and private persons.

The accused had been booked for criminal conspiracy, cheating and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the CBI, the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy and obtained a term loan of Rs 135 crore against invoices of a related party. The funds were diverted or siphoned off for purposes other than those for which the loan had been sanctioned, resulting in a loss of approximately Rs 93.44 crore to the bank.

The searches were conducted at multiple premises linked to the directors of Hanjer Biotech Energies in Mumbai, the agency had said.