Haryana CM Advocates Mutual Cooperation With Singapore, Promotes Infra Development

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 5 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday participated in a programme organised under the SING (Singapore India Network for Growth) Forum on the second day of his Singapore visit.

Prominent industrialists, representatives from various sectors and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai were present at the programme. The key objective of the programme was to discuss various aspects of mutual cooperation between Haryana and Singapore, besides promoting infrastructure and industries in Haryana in the future, a statement by the state government said.

The Chief Minister said that his goal is not only to establish Haryana as an industrial powerhouse but also India's Innovation Capital. Addressing senior representatives of the industry, Chief Minister Saini said today's platform“is not merely a forum for discussions on investment or business. It is a platform to further strengthen trust, friendship and cooperation between the two countries and two economies”.

Referring to the depth of India-Singapore relations, the Chief Minister said the relationship between the two countries is not limited to trade and investment.“It is built on trust, friendship, culture and strong people-to-people ties. At present, the relationship is at the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, but the real strength of any partnership lies not merely in agreements, but in people-to-people relations, partnerships between businesses and results on the ground.”

He recalled that cooperation between Haryana and Singapore is not new. In 2017, Haryana signed five major memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Singaporean companies and institutions in areas such as logistics, townships, aviation, smart cities, wellness, power and infrastructure, with a total proposed value of more than 3.8 billion Singapore dollars. Ascendas-Singbridge has developed the International Tech Park in Gurugram, which is an example of Singapore's significant business presence in North India.

“This foundation now needs to be taken to the next level,” said the statement.

The Chief Minister told Singapore's industry leaders that Singapore has global expertise, while Haryana has the scale of India's growth story. Haryana is located at the heart of the Delhi-NCR region. The state has a strong industrial base, a global corporate and technology hub in Gurugram, a manufacturing ecosystem in Manesar, highways, expressways, airports and freight connectivity, along with a talented young population.

“There is a need to bring together Singapore's expertise and the opportunities available in Haryana,” he said.

He highlighted significant potential for cooperation in four key areas. The first is logistics and infrastructure. Haryana is situated between the major consumption and manufacturing markets of North India. The state has major economic corridors, expressways and freight connectivity. There are immense opportunities here for Singapore's logistics and supply chain expertise.

The second area is urban development and real estate, he said. Singapore has gained global recognition for integrated urban development. Haryana is witnessing rapid urbanisation. There are significant opportunities for partnership in integrated townships, commercial development and modern urban infrastructure in Gurugram and surrounding areas.

The third area, the CM said, is technology and Global Capability Centres. Gurugram has emerged as a major hub for global companies. Singaporean companies can establish their technology, digital, financial and professional capability centres in Haryana.

The fourth area is advanced manufacturing. Haryana has a strong automobile and engineering ecosystem. The state is now rapidly moving towards electronics, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors and future-ready industries. This is a natural area of partnership with Singapore's technological and manufacturing capabilities.

The Chief Minister made special mention of the recent partnership in the field of education and skills. Haryana has partnered with Singapore-based Global Schools Group. Through this partnership, there are plans to develop world-class K-12 education infrastructure and create approximately 2,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.