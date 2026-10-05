Deutsch de Parmelin plädiert für Generationenwechsel bei seiner Nachfolge Original Read more: Parmelin plädiert für Generationenwechsel bei seiner Nach

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In an interview with CH Media, outgoing Swiss president and economics minister Guy Parmelin has spoken out in favour of a generational change in his succession. He believes that several female politicians, who have been touted as possible successors, are capable of taking on the role. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss president calls for generational change in his succession This content was published on October 5, 2026 - 09:02 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

“I think it's time for a generational change,” said Parmelin in the interview published on Monday. He referred to parliamentarians Céline Amaudruz and Esther Friedli as well as Zurich Cantonal Councillor Natalie Rickli, who have also been reported in the media as potential candidates. The three are aged between 45 and 49, making them around 20 years younger than him.“That's a different generation. But they, too, have experience and are involved in politics,” said Parmelin.

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He was troubled by the fact that prejudices still exist regarding potential female candidates. Questions such as“Who will look after the children?” are an expression of“old, very conservative thinking”. It has long been clear what women can achieve if they are given the chance.

People should first be given a chance to get on with the job and then be judged on their performance, said Parmelin.“The role is demanding; it has its ups and downs, and you need good people around you because you can't do everything on your own.” He was confident that the female politicians mentioned“will rise to the challenge”.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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