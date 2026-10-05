US Expels Two Iranian Diplomats After They Ignore Order To Leave: Axios

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The United States has expelled two members of Iran's delegation to the United Nations General Assembly after they failed to comply with an order to leave the country, Axios reported, citing a US official.

According to Axios, the US Department of State on Monday instructed Iran's mission to the United Nations to have the entire Iranian delegation leave the United States immediately.

Two Iranian diplomats remained in New York despite the order. On Friday, the Iranian mission was informed that US authorities were aware the two diplomats were still in the city and that they were required to leave immediately.

The US official told Axios that one of the diplomats left the United States on Friday night, while the other departed on Saturday morning.

The official said the two diplomats had remained in New York after the UN General Assembly and were subsequently expelled from the United States.

Iran's mission to the United Nations had previously denied that the Iranian delegation had been ordered to leave the United States.

The mission said the delegation had left New York on Monday evening according to a previously arranged schedule, which it said had been communicated to the US Department of State on September 17.

The Iranian mission also accused the US State Department of spreading“baseless and worthless” reports.

Iran has not yet issued a separate response to the latest Axios report concerning the expulsion of the two diplomats.

sa