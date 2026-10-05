Imran Khan Supporters To Begin March Towards Islamabad Today

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has said that supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) party will begin a march today from the Lakki Marwat area to demand the release of Imran Khan and press their political demands.

Pakistan's Dawn newspaper, quoting Sohail Afridi, reported that the first phase of the march would begin from Gandi Chowk in Lakki Marwat, after which participants would travel towards Islamabad through Karak, Kohat and other areas. He urged people to participate in the march in large numbers.

The sources added that local authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also urged people to participate in the march. PTI supporters are demanding the release of Imran Khan and the acceptance of the party's political demands.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government has blocked some major roads leading to the capital, Islamabad, with containers and increased security measures to prevent the protesters from advancing. The measures have also disrupted the movement of trucks and the transportation of goods.

It may be recalled that PTI had announced its plan to march towards Islamabad on September 27 to demand Imran Khan's release and press its political demands. However, it later postponed the march until October 4 due to security restrictions and the closure of roads leading to Islamabad.

Over the past week, talks have also been held between the Pakistani government and the opposition over the planned march and other political issues, but differences over holding the march remained unresolved.

sa