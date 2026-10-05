Msheireb Museums, Qatar Reads Launch Booklet

Msheireb Museums launched“Explore Msheireb: The Smart City of Tomorrow”, a learning event held in collaboration with Qatar Reads, an initiative under Qatar National Library, as part of its Family Reading Program for the month of October. Set within the museums' restored heritage houses, the event invited children to discover how Qatar's past continues to shape the cities of the future.

The event marked the launch of Smart City Explorer, a new activity booklet developed jointly by Msheireb Museums and Qatar Reads. Designed for children and families, the booklet uses Msheireb Downtown Doha as a living classroom, guiding young readers through the principles of smart and sustainable cities with playful, interactive activities. It will be distributed as part of the Family Reading Program for the month of October.

At the Msheireb Smart Houses Workshop, children explored coding, microcontrollers, and sensors, building interactive smart-home systems and learning how technology can support more sustainable ways of living. The Msheireb Patterns Clay Workshop brought heritage and innovation together, as participants shaped clay using 3D-printed moulds inspired by traditional Qatari motifs and the architectural language of Msheireb Downtown Doha. Fatima al-Mansouri, Manager of Museums Education at Msheireb Museums, said:“Our heritage houses have always been places where Qatar's story is told, and we want the next generation to see themselves as part of that story. By working with Qatar Reads, we were able to turn Msheireb's history into a starting point for children to imagine the cities they will one day help to build.”

Msheireb Museums Qatar Reads Qatar National Library