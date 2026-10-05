Whatsapp Rolls Out Restricted Chat To Keep Sensitive Conversations Off Linked Devices

MENAFN - Gulf Times) WhatsApp is rolling out a new privacy feature that allows users to keep selected conversations confined to their primary phone, preventing them from appearing on linked devices such as computers, tablets and secondary phones.

Called Restricted Chat, the feature is an upgraded version of WhatsApp's existing Advanced Chat Privacy tool and is currently being rolled out to a limited number of beta testers on Android and iOS. The Android rollout is available to some users running beta version 2.26.39.11, while the feature has also begun reaching iOS beta testers on version 26.39.10.20.

Once enabled, a restricted conversation will no longer sync to linked devices. Messages can be sent and received only through the primary device, adding a layer of protection for conversations users do not want accessible through WhatsApp Web, desktop applications or other devices connected to their account.

The feature can be activated from the chat information screen and is disabled by default. It currently applies only to individual conversations and is being distributed gradually, meaning it may not be immediately available to all beta testers. WhatsApp has not announced a date for a wider public release.

Restricted Chat also retains the privacy controls previously offered through Advanced Chat Privacy. When enabled, media shared in the conversation is not automatically saved to the device's gallery, the chat cannot be exported, and Meta AI features cannot be used within the conversation.

The linked-device restriction is particularly significant because it also cuts off access by unofficial clients and AI agents that rely on linked-device connections to access WhatsApp conversations. By keeping a restricted chat on the primary device, WhatsApp closes that access route for the selected conversation.

WhatsApp has also clarified that Restricted Chat is an additional privacy control rather than a requirement for secure messaging. Messages and calls remain protected by end-to-end encryption regardless of whether the feature is enabled. The company renamed Advanced Chat Privacy as Restricted Chat in part to make clear that ordinary WhatsApp conversations are already protected.

WhatsApp Restricted Chat Technology