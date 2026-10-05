Google Tightens Android App Installs With New Developer Verification Rules

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Google has begun enforcing new developer verification requirements on Android, introducing additional hurdles for users who install apps from unverified developers as the company moves toward a global expansion of the system in 2027.

The new protections took effect on September 30 in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand on certified devices running Android 7 or later. The initial rollout covers apps distributed through seven participating app stores, including Google Play, Samsung's Galaxy Store, HONOR App Market, OPPO App Market, Xiaomi GetApps, vivo's V-Appstore and Transsion's Palm Store.

Under the new system, apps distributed through participating stores must be registered to a developer whose identity has been verified by Google. Apps from verified developers can continue to be installed normally, while users attempting to install apps from unverified developers must go through Google's new Advanced Flow.

The Advanced Flow is designed to make sideloading more difficult without eliminating it. Users must enable the relevant setting through Android's Developer options, complete additional security steps and wait 24 hours before they can install an app from an unverified developer. Google says the waiting period is intended to disrupt scams in which fraudsters pressure victims into making immediate security changes while on a live call.

Google says the developer verification system is intended to make it harder for malicious actors to distribute malware and impersonate legitimate developers. The company has also said the measures are designed to address scams in which an app initially appears trustworthy but later changes ownership or behavior without the user's knowledge.

The changes do not amount to a ban on installing apps outside Google Play. Google continues to describe Android as an open ecosystem in which developers can distribute apps through alternative stores and directly through their websites. However, apps from unverified developers will face the additional Advanced Flow requirements in markets where the protections are enforced.

Google plans to expand developer verification globally across certified Android devices in 2027 and beyond. The company has said it will continue refining the system based on feedback from developers, users and distribution partners.

For Android users who regularly install APK files directly from websites, the global rollout could represent a significant change in the way third-party apps are installed. Google has yet to finalize every detail of how the expanded protections will apply to direct web downloads as the 2027 rollout progresses.