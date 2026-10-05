Latvia's United List Secures Historic Election Victory

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Latvia's ruling United List alliance, led by Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, secured a historic victory in Saturday's parliamentary election, winning the largest number of seats by a single political force since the country restored its independence in 1991.

With virtually all ballots counted, the United List won 35.3% of the vote and secured 42 of the 100 seats in the Saeima, Latvia's unicameral parliament, according to election results. The result surpasses the previous post-independence record of 36 seats won by the Latvian Way in 1993.

Kulbergs thanked voters for their strong support in a video message posted on X, saying he would carry out the responsibility entrusted to him with the utmost seriousness and full commitment.

Voter turnout stood at 51.8%, the lowest recorded in a Latvian parliamentary election since the restoration of independence, according to election authorities.

Latvia First finished second with 17 seats, followed by Sovereign Power/Union of Young Latvians with 15 seats. The National Alliance and the Progressives each won 10 seats, while New Unity secured seven.

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