Latvia's United List Secures Historic Election Victory
With virtually all ballots counted, the United List won 35.3% of the vote and secured 42 of the 100 seats in the Saeima, Latvia's unicameral parliament, according to election results. The result surpasses the previous post-independence record of 36 seats won by the Latvian Way in 1993.
Kulbergs thanked voters for their strong support in a video message posted on X, saying he would carry out the responsibility entrusted to him with the utmost seriousness and full commitment.
Voter turnout stood at 51.8%, the lowest recorded in a Latvian parliamentary election since the restoration of independence, according to election authorities.
Latvia First finished second with 17 seats, followed by Sovereign Power/Union of Young Latvians with 15 seats. The National Alliance and the Progressives each won 10 seats, while New Unity secured seven.Latvia elections international news
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