Azerbaijan Hosts Discussions On State Support For Agriculture In Aghdam (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A panel discussion on state support mechanisms in agriculture has begun in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district as part of the 100th Anniversary Agribusiness Festival, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The panel, organized by the Agricultural Innovation Center of the Ministry of Agriculture, is the 25th in a series of discussions held in the regions.

The panel brings together Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts Emin Huseynov, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Agro Dairy LLC Niyazi Amirbayov, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AzerShakar Nasib Islamzade.

The discussion focuses on the targets set out in the State Program for the Development of Production and Processing of Agricultural, Fishery and Aquaculture Products in Azerbaijan for 2026-2030, as well as state support mechanisms being implemented in this area.

The panel also covers opportunities created for agricultural development in the liberated territories, reconstruction efforts in Aghdam, the Great Return process, the district's agricultural potential, and efforts to attract entrepreneurs to the region.

The State Program for the Development of Production and Processing of Agricultural, Fishery and Aquaculture Products in Azerbaijan for 2026-2030 was approved by a presidential decree dated May 25, 2026.

On September 7, the Agricultural Subsidies Council approved new state support mechanisms. Under the decision, new subsidy mechanisms and changes to subsidy conditions were approved in line with the State Program's targets of increasing agricultural productivity and production, expanding the use of modern irrigation technologies, promoting processing and export-oriented production, improving livestock breeds, and strengthening the country's food security.

Will be updated