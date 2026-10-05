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Company announcement no. 49 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00

05 October 2026

Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 40

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 40:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 8,095,131 338.1615 2,737,461,901 28 September 2026 14,269 381.4701 5,443,197 29 September 2026 14,368 379.4862 5,452,458 30 September 2026 22,311 377.3478 8,419,007 01 October 2026 300,423 365.7269 109,872,772 02 October 2026 300,595 364.1170 109,451,750 Total accumulated over week 40 651,966 366.0301 238,639,183 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 8,747,097 340.2387 2,976,101,084

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.072% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 28 September 2026 8,746 381.3419 3,335,216 29 September 2026 9,163 379.5805 3,478,096 30 September 2026 14,268 377.1523 5,381,209 01 October 2026 207,070 365.4898 75,681,973 02 October 2026 205,948 364.2604 75,018,701 Total accumulated over week 40 445,195 365.8963 162,895,195 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 5,562,412 340.3219 1,893,010,561





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 28 September 2026 5,523 381.6730 2,107,980 29 September 2026 5,205 379.3201 1,974,361 30 September 2026 8,043 377.6945 3,037,797 01 October 2026 93,353 366.2529 34,190,807 02 October 2026 94,647 363.8049 34,433,042 Total accumulated over week 40 206,771 366.3182 75,743,987 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 3,184,685 340.0934 1,083,090,505





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Danske Bank Company Announcement_EN_Weekly SBB announcment