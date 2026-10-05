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Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 40


2026-10-05 04:04:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Company announcement no. 49 2026 Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
05 October 2026
Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 40

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 40:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 8,095,131 338.1615 2,737,461,901
28 September 2026 14,269 381.4701 5,443,197
29 September 2026 14,368 379.4862 5,452,458
30 September 2026 22,311 377.3478 8,419,007
01 October 2026 300,423 365.7269 109,872,772
02 October 2026 300,595 364.1170 109,451,750
Total accumulated over week 40 651,966 366.0301 238,639,183
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 8,747,097 340.2387 2,976,101,084

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.072% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
28 September 2026 8,746 381.3419 3,335,216
29 September 2026 9,163 379.5805 3,478,096
30 September 2026 14,268 377.1523 5,381,209
01 October 2026 207,070 365.4898 75,681,973
02 October 2026 205,948 364.2604 75,018,701
Total accumulated over week 40 445,195 365.8963 162,895,195
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 5,562,412 340.3219 1,893,010,561


CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
28 September 2026 5,523 381.6730 2,107,980
29 September 2026 5,205 379.3201 1,974,361
30 September 2026 8,043 377.6945 3,037,797
01 October 2026 93,353 366.2529 34,190,807
02 October 2026 94,647 363.8049 34,433,042
Total accumulated over week 40 206,771 366.3182 75,743,987
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 3,184,685 340.0934 1,083,090,505


Attachment

  • Danske Bank Company Announcement_EN_Weekly SBB announcment

MENAFN05102026004107003653ID1111760151



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