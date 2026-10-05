Aravax To Communicate Results Of Its Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of PVX108, A Novel Immunotherapy For The Treatment Of Peanut Allergy, At Major Scientific Meetings In November 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELBOURNE, Australia and OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravax, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation, disease-modifying immunotherapies for food allergy, today announces it will be communicating topline results from its Phase 2 study of its lead product, PVX108 for the treatment of peanut allergy, at major conferences in the US and Europe in November 2026:



The Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) in Phoenix, Arizona from 12 – 16 November.

The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Food Allergy Anaphylaxis and the European Consortium on Application of Flow Cytometry in Allergy (FAAM-EUROBAT-ISMA) Congress in Utrecht, Netherlands from 19 – 21 November.



Dr Pascal Hickey, CEO of Aravax, said,“We are excited to be able to share new Phase 2 top-line data with a wide audience at these two important scientific meetings in November. We believe that PVX108 has the potential to provide a highly differentiated treatment option by minimizing the risks of acute allergic reactions during treatment which complicate whole-allergen approaches, whilst promoting immune tolerance.”

PVX108 is a next-generation immunotherapy which uses proprietary peptides designed to precisely retrain the immune system to tolerate peanut whilst avoiding treatment-induced acute allergic reactions. It has been awarded FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of peanut allergy.

Aravax's PVX108 Phase 2 study (NCT05621317 ) was conducted across trial sites in the US and Australia. Trial participants with peanut allergy were enrolled into two cohorts: a pilot safety adolescent cohort; and a primary efficacy cohort in children aged four to eleven years. The trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of PVX108 when administered intradermally in monthly doses over a 12-month period.

About Aravax

Aravax is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on revolutionising the treatment of food allergies with next-generation, disease-modifying immunotherapies which are safer and more convenient than existing approaches.

Aravax's proprietary platform generates peptides designed to precisely retrain the immune system and restore the body's ability to safely tolerate food allergens, with minimal risk to patients of significant treatment-induced acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The lead product, PVX108, is currently being studied in an extension arm of an international Phase 2 trial for the treatment of peanut allergy. Uniquely, PVX108 has been designed to meet the needs of all stakeholders managing peanut allergy. PVX108 has been awarded FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of peanut allergy. Aravax is also developing a pipeline of products to address additional food allergy indications.

Aravax is an international company with entities in Melbourne, Australia and Oxford, UK and operations in USA and Europe. Aravax's syndicate of leading international and Australian investors includes Novartis Venture Fund, Brandon Capital, Tenmile, Breakthrough Victoria, Uniseed and UniSuper.

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