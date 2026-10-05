Atos secures £350 million application management contract with Metropolitan Police Service

Six-year contract with opportunity to extend for a further two years to deliver core services with the option of further services added at the discretion of the Authority

London, United Kingdom – October 5, 2026 – Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announced the award of a six-year contract worth up to £350 million with the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS). Under the agreement, Atos will deliver service management, application management and application security services, with the option for the MPS to extend the scope to include managed cloud and digital workplace services.

The contract reinforces Atos' long-standing relationship with the Metropolitan Police Service and its role as a trusted technology partner supporting one of the UK's most critical public sector organisations.

Jamie Hewitt, director of Digital Product Delivery, Metropolitan Police Service, said:

“Our collaboration with Atos will provide a stable digital foundation for our officers and staff, supporting the ongoing modernisation and simplification of our application landscape and driving greater efficiency and effectiveness across the technology that underpins frontline policing.”

As part of the agreement, Atos will provide end-to-end service management and maintain key business applications across the MPS technology estate. The services will be delivered in line with ITIL best practices, ensuring high levels of availability, resilience and performance. IT Service Continuity Management will be central to the delivery model, helping to safeguard essential policing services, while robust security measures will protect data, systems and users across the estate.

Michael Herron, head of Atos UK&I, said:

“We are proud to expand our partnership with the Metropolitan Police Service, helping to support the critical digital infrastructure that underpins policing across London. This award reflects the expertise, resilience and dedication of our teams, as well as the trust we have built over many years of working together. We look forward to continuing to deliver secure, reliable and scalable services that support both frontline policing and the communities the MPS serves.”

In addition to the core services, the MPS has the option to expand the contract to include managed cloud services, providing greater end-to-end accountability for application performance and service delivery. The agreement also includes the potential for digital workplace services, enabling the management of end-user devices and secure access to the tools and platforms needed to support flexible and effective ways of working.

The partnership further supports Atos' commitment to helping public sector organisations deliver secure, resilient and digitally enabled services that improve outcomes for citizens and communities.

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About Atos

Atos is the Atos Group brand dedicated to AI-powered, secure, end-to-end digital services. Atos designs, develops, and operates critical digital environments that drive performance, resilience and sovereignty, helping public and private organizations worldwide retain control over their data and infrastructures, while meeting regulatory requirements.

With more than 54,000 employees serving over 4,500 clients across 54 countries, Atos helps modernize core IT systems, accelerate cloud and data transformation, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver secure digital workplace environments to support its clients, its employees and society. Atos also provides consulting and advisory services through its Atos Amplify brand.

A trusted partner in operating complex and mission-critical environments, Atos supports organizations across highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Tessa David | ... | +44 (0)7947 755 911

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PR-Atos secures £350 million application management contract with Metropolitan Police Service