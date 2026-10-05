Global Material Informatics Market - Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2032 AI And Lab Automation Fuel 18.34% CAGR, Creating A USD 583.82 Million Opportunity By 2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$211.58 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$583.82 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Material Informatics Market, by Component
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Analytical Instruments
7.2.1. Microscopy Tools
7.2.1.1. Atomic Force Microscopy
7.2.1.2. Electron Microscopy
7.2.2. Spectroscopy Devices
7.2.2.1. Infrared Spectroscopy
7.2.2.2. Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy
7.3. Services
7.3.1. Consulting & Implementation
7.3.2. Data Curation & Annotation
7.3.3. Support & Maintenance
7.4. Software
7.4.1. Computational Platforms
7.4.2. Data Analytics & Visualization Tools
7.4.3. Material Discovery Platforms
7.4.4. Simulation & Modeling Software
8. Material Informatics Market, by Material Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Biomaterials
8.2.1. Biodegradable Biomaterials
8.2.2. Bioinspired Materials
8.2.3. Implantable Biomaterials
8.3. Catalysts
8.3.1. Enzymatic Catalysts
8.3.2. Heterogeneous Catalysts
8.3.3. Homogeneous Catalysts
8.4. Ceramics & Glass
8.4.1. Functional Ceramics
8.4.2. Glass
8.4.3. Structural Ceramics
8.5. Coatings & Surface Treatments
8.5.1. Anti-Corrosion Coatings
8.5.2. Anti-Fouling Coatings
8.5.3. Functional Coatings
8.5.4. Hard & Wear-Resistant Coatings
8.6. Composites
8.6.1. Ceramic Matrix Composites
8.6.2. Metal Matrix Composites
8.6.3. Natural-Fiber Composites
8.6.4. Polymer Matrix Composites
8.7. Metals & Alloys
8.7.1. Ferrous Alloys
8.7.2. High-Entropy Alloys
8.7.3. Non-Ferrous Alloys
8.8. Nanomaterials
8.8.1. MOFs & COFs
8.8.2. MXenes
8.8.3. Nanoparticles
8.8.4. Nanotubes & Nanowires
8.9. Polymers
8.9.1. Elastomers
8.9.2. Thermoplastics
8.9.2.1. Commodity Thermoplastics
8.9.2.2. Engineering Thermoplastics
8.9.2.3. High-Performance Thermoplastics
8.9.3. Thermosets
8.10. Semiconductor
8.10.1. Compound Semiconductors
8.10.2. Elemental Semiconductors
8.11. Textiles & Fibers
8.11.1. Natural Fibers
8.11.2. Synthetic Fibers
8.11.3. Technical Textiles
9. Material Informatics Market, by Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Automation & Robotics
9.2.1. High-Throughput Experimentation
9.2.2. Robotic Synthesis
9.2.3. Self-Driving Labs
9.3. Data Infrastructure
9.3.1. Data Lakes & Warehouses
9.3.2. Feature Stores
9.3.3. Knowledge Graphs
9.4. Machine Learning & AI
9.4.1. Active Learning & Bayesian Optimization
9.4.2. Deep Learning
9.4.2.1. Convolutional Neural Networks
9.4.2.2. Graph Neural Networks
9.4.2.3. Transformers & RNNs
9.4.3. Generative Models
9.4.3.1. Diffusion Models
9.4.3.2. GANs
9.4.3.3. VAEs
9.4.4. Physics-Informed ML
9.4.5. Reinforcement Learning
9.4.6. Transfer Learning & Multi-Task Learning
9.5. Security & Governance
9.5.1. Access Control
9.5.2. Audit Trails
9.5.3. Model Governance
9.6. Simulation & Computational Methods
9.6.1. CALPHAD
9.6.2. DFT & Ab Initio
9.6.3. Finite Element Analysis
9.6.4. Molecular Dynamics
9.6.5. Phase-Field Modeling
9.7. Visualization & Decision Support
9.7.1. Uncertainty Quantification
9.7.2. Visualization Dashboards
9.7.3. What-If Analysis
10. Material Informatics Market, by Data Source
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Computational Data
10.2.1. DFT Databases
10.2.2. Molecular Dynamics Trajectories
10.2.3. Phase Diagrams
10.3. Experimental Data
10.3.1. High-Throughput Screening
10.3.2. Instrument Data
10.3.2.1. Diffraction & Scattering
10.3.2.2. Mechanical Testing
10.3.2.3. Microscopy
10.3.2.4. Spectroscopy
10.3.2.5. Thermal Analysis
10.3.3. LIMS & ELN
10.4. Proprietary & Supplier Data
10.5. Public Databases
10.5.1. ChEMBL
10.5.2. Materials Project
10.5.3. NOMAD
10.5.4. OQMD
10.5.5. PubChem
10.6. Real-World Performance Data
10.6.1. Field Sensors
10.6.2. Warranty & Failure Logs
10.7. Textual & Unstructured Data
10.7.1. Lab Notebooks
10.7.2. Patents
10.7.3. Publications
10.7.4. Technical Reports
11. Material Informatics Market, by Analytics Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Descriptive
11.3. Diagnostic
11.4. Generative
11.5. Predictive
11.6. Prescriptive
12. Material Informatics Market, by Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Formulation Design
12.2.1. Additives Optimization
12.2.2. Multicomponent Blends
12.2.3. Rheology Control
12.3. Knowledge Management & IP Analytics
12.3.1. Knowledge Graphs
12.3.2. Literature Insights
12.3.3. Patent Mining
12.4. Lab Automation & Experiment Planning
12.4.1. Autonomous Labs
12.4.2. Closed-Loop Optimization
12.4.3. Robotic Execution
12.5. Materials Discovery
12.5.1. Generative Design
12.5.2. Inverse Design
12.5.3. Property Prediction
12.6. Process Development & Scale-Up
12.6.1. Design of Experiments & Active Learning
12.6.2. Digital Twin
12.6.3. Process Parameter Optimization
12.7. Quality Control & Failure Analysis
12.7.1. Anomaly Detection
12.7.2. Predictive Quality
12.7.3. Root-Cause Analysis
12.8. Supply Chain & Sourcing
12.8.1. Compliance Screening
12.8.2. Raw Material Substitution
12.8.3. Supplier Risk Assessment
12.9. Sustainability & Circularity
12.9.1. Lifecycle Assessment
12.9.2. Recyclability & Circularity Modeling
12.9.3. Toxicity & HSE
13. Material Informatics Market, by End-User Industry
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Academia & Research Institutes
13.3. Aerospace & Defense
13.4. Automotive
13.4.1. High-Temperature Alloys
13.4.2. Lightweight Composites
13.4.3. Surface Treatments
13.5. Chemicals
13.5.1. Adhesives & Sealants
13.5.2. Agrochemicals
13.5.3. Commodity Chemicals
13.5.4. Paints & Coatings
13.5.5. Petrochemicals
13.5.6. Specialty Chemicals
13.6. Construction & Building Materials
13.6.1. Cement & Concrete
13.6.2. Insulation Materials
13.6.3. Smart Glass & Glazing
13.7. Consumer Goods & Packaging
13.7.1. Food-Contact Materials
13.7.2. Sustainable Packaging
13.7.3. Textiles & Apparel
13.8. Electronics
13.8.1. Display Materials
13.8.2. Integrated Circuit Materials
13.8.3. Photonics & Optoelectronics
13.9. Energy & Utilities
13.9.1. Batteries & Energy Storage
13.9.2. Hydrogen & Fuel Cells
13.9.3. Nuclear
13.9.4. Oil & Gas
13.9.5. Renewables
13.10. Healthcare & Medical Devices
13.10.1. Diagnostics & Wearables
13.10.2. Implants & Prosthetics
13.11. Mining & Metals
13.12. Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences
13.12.1. Advanced Therapies
13.12.2. Biologics
13.12.3. Drug Delivery & Excipients
13.12.4. Small Molecules
14. Material Informatics Market, by Organization Size
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Large Enterprises
14.3. Small & Medium Enterprises
15. Material Informatics Market, by Region
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Asia-Pacific
15.3. Europe
15.4. North America
15.5. Latin America
15.6. Africa
15.7. Middle East
16. Material Informatics Market, by Group
16.1. Introduction
16.2. NATO
16.3. G7
16.4. BRICS
16.5. European Union
16.6. ASEAN
16.7. GCC
17. Material Informatics Market, by Country
17.1. Introduction
17.2. China
17.3. United States
17.4. Japan
17.5. India
17.6. Germany
17.7. United Kingdom
17.8. Australia
17.9. France
17.10. South Korea
17.11. Italy
17.12. Canada
17.13. Russia
17.14. Brazil
17.15. Mexico
17.16. Spain
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
18.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
19. Company Profiles
19.1. Alchemy Cloud, Inc.
19.2. BASF SE
19.3. Citrine Informatics
19.4. Dassault Systemes SE
19.5. DeepMaterials, Inc.
19.6. Dow, Inc.
19.7. Elix, Inc.
19.8. ENEOS Corporation
19.9. Exabyte Inc.
19.10. ExoMatter GmbH
19.11. Exponential Technologies Ltd.
19.12. Hexagon AB
19.13. Hitachi, ltd.
19.14. Innophore GmbH
19.15. Intellegens Limited
19.16. Kebotix, Inc.
19.17. Materials Design, Inc.
19.18. Materials.Zone Technologies Ltd.
19.19. Noble Artificial Intelligence, Inc.
19.20. OntoChem GmbH by DS Digital Science GmbH
19.21. Optibrium Ltd.
19.22. Phaseshift Technologies Inc.
19.23. Polymerize Private Limited
19.24. Preferred Networks, Inc.
19.25. QuesTek Innovations LLC
19.26. Revvity Signals Software, Inc.
19.27. Schrodinger, Inc.
19.28. Simreka
19.29. Synopsys, Inc.
19.30. TDK Corporation
19.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
19.32. Tilde Materials Informatics
19.33. Uncountable Inc.
20. Key Experts
List of Figures [27]
List of Tables [384]
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