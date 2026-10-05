Global Adsorbents Market Size And Trends - Global Forecast 2026-2032 6.08% CAGR To Reach USD 7.83 Billion As Water Treatment, Emissions Control, And Carbon Capture Demand Accelerates
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|188
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$5.46 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$7.83 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Adsorbents Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Activated Carbon
7.2.1. Coal-Based
7.2.2. Coconut Shell-Based
7.2.3. Wood-Based
7.3. Molecular Sieves
7.3.1. 13X
7.3.2. 3A
7.3.3. 4A
7.3.4. 5A
7.4. Silica Gel
7.4.1. Colloidal Silica Gel
7.4.2. Granular Silica Gel
7.5. Zeolites
7.5.1. Natural Zeolites
7.5.2. Synthetic Zeolites
8. Adsorbents Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Air Purification
8.2.1. Indoor Air Purification
8.2.2. Industrial Emission Control
8.3. Chemical Processing
8.3.1. Catalyst Support
8.3.2. Solvent Recovery
8.4. Gas Separation
8.4.1. Biogas Upgrading
8.4.2. Hydrogen Purification
8.4.3. Natural Gas Processing
8.5. Pharmaceuticals
8.5.1. Chromatography
8.5.2. Drug Purification
8.6. Water Treatment
8.6.1. Drinking Water
8.6.2. Wastewater Treatment
9. Adsorbents Market, by End-User Industry
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Automotive
9.3. Chemicals
9.4. Food & Beverage
9.5. Oil & Gas
9.6. Pharmaceuticals
9.7. Water Treatment Plants
10. Adsorbents Market, by Form
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Powder Adsorbents
10.3. Granular Adsorbents
10.4. Pelletized Adsorbents
10.5. Bead Form Adsorbents
11. Adsorbents Market, by Region
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Asia-Pacific
11.3. North America
11.4. Latin America
11.5. Europe
11.6. Middle East
11.7. Africa
12. Adsorbents Market, by Group
12.1. Introduction
12.2. ASEAN
12.3. GCC
12.4. European Union
12.5. BRICS
12.6. G7
12.7. NATO
13. Adsorbents Market, by Country
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. United Kingdom
13.7. Germany
13.8. France
13.9. Russia
13.10. Italy
13.11. Spain
13.12. China
13.13. India
13.14. Japan
13.15. Australia
13.16. South Korea
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
14.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
14.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
14.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
14.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
14.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
14.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
15. Company Profiles
15.1. Arkema S A
15.2. Ashirwad Chemicals
15.3. Axens SA
15.4. BASF SE
15.5. Calgon Carbon Corporation
15.6. Clariant AG
15.7. CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH
15.8. Desicca Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
15.9. Dow Chemical Company
15.10. Evonik Industries AG
15.11. Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.
15.12. Global Adsorbents Pvt. Ltd.
15.13. Grace Davison
15.14. Guangdong Xintao Technology Co. Ltd.
15.15. Hengye Inc.
15.16. Honeywell International Inc.
15.17. Jiangxi Xintao Technology Co., Ltd.
15.18. KNT Group
15.19. Merck KGaA
15.20. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
15.21. Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.
15.22. Shanghai Jiuzhou Chemicals Co. Ltd.
15.23. Shiv Chemicals
15.24. Tropack Packmittel GmbH
15.25. Wisesorbent Technology LLC
15.26. Zeolites and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd.
16. Key Experts
List of Figures [19]
List of Tables [393]
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