Spanish PM Calls Early Election For November 29
Madrid: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday he would call an early election on November 29, after parliament rejected housing relief measures proposed by his government.
"To do more, we need to renew and broaden the support of the people," Sanchez, in office since 2018, said in a televised address, adding his aim was "to secure a much broader, progressive majority in parliament".
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