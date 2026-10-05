Social Development Minister Visits Kibar Al Qadr Majlis, Ehsan Club On World Older Persons Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Social Development and Family and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi visited Kibar Al Qadr Majlis (Valued Elderly Majlis) at Katara Cultural Village and Ehsan Club in Al Azghawa yesterday, as Qatar marked World Older Persons Day.

The visit highlighted Qatar's continued efforts to enhance the quality of life of older persons, recognise their contributions to society and provide programmes that support their active participation in community life.

Al Nuaimi was accompanied by Qatar Foundation for Social Work Chief Executive Officer Rashid Mohammed Al Nuaimi and Executive Director of the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan) Manal Ahmed Al Mannai.

The minister began her visit at Kibar Al Qadr Majlis, where she heard a welcoming address delivered by Abdullah Hayyi Al Sulaiti, followed by a presentation titled“Kibar Al Qadr Majlis: A Year of Giving” by Abdul Latif Mohammed Al Nuaimi. The presentation reviewed the majlis' key achievements, initiatives and activities over the past year, highlighting its role in encouraging the participation of older persons and making use of their accumulated experience and expertise in serving the community.

Al Nuaimi also took part in an open dialogue with members of the majlis, who shared their experiences and suggestions. The discussion reflected the importance attached to older persons in Qatari society and continued efforts to empower them and strengthen their participation in different areas of community life. The minister then visited Ehsan Club in Al Azghawa, which is dedicated to older women, where she met with members and reviewed the programmes and activities offered by the club.

These include social, cultural, health and recreational activities designed to promote community participation and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle among older women.