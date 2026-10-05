Qatar Takes Part In Cairo Workshop On IHL Implementation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Cairo, Egypt: The State of Qatar participated in a workshop on implementing international humanitarian law (IHL) at the national level, held in Cairo.

The event brings together heads and members of national committees on international humanitarian law from Arab countries, along with representatives from the Ministry of Justice of Egypt and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice and Chairman of the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law, H E Saeed bin Abdullah Al Suwaidi, chaired the State of Qatar's delegation.

In his opening remarks, Al Suwaidi stressed that respect for international humanitarian law is not merely a legal obligation, but also a humanitarian and moral responsibility that requires developing coordinated national systems capable of translating international obligations into effective policies, legislation, and action at the regional and global levels.

The rapid evolution of the methods and means of warfare, coupled with emerging technological challenges associated with artificial intelligence and the need to protect cultural property and medical services, underscores the need to continuously develop national tools to strengthen compliance with and implementation of international humanitarian law, Al Suwaidi said. Al Suwaidi further stressed the importance of transforming national committees from bodies that merely follow up on treaties and provide legal advice into centers of expertise and enduring platforms for coordination among government, military, medical, and academic institutions. The Arab permanent committee will work to deepen bilateral Arab cooperation, forge a unified vision for emerging challenges, and foster a comprehensive culture and institutional practice, he added.