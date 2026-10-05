Doha Debates Town Hall Asks: Should AI Be Shaped By Faith?

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly reshapes how people live, learn and make decisions, Qatar Foundation's Doha Debates is asking whether faith-based traditions should play a role in its development, or whether it's best left to the secular world.

On October 15 at the Education City Student Center (Multaqa), the Doha Debates Town Hall“Should AI be shaped by faith?” will bring global experts together with students and recent graduates from Qatar for a conversation at the intersection of religion, technology and morality.

Moderated by executive director of the Mozilla Foundation Nabiha Syed, the town hall will feature expert guests Yaqub Chaudhary, philosopher of artificial intelligence; Monsignor John Paul Kimes, professor of canon law at Notre Dame Law School and Max More, author, strategic futurist and transhumanist thought leader.

Commenting on the event, Managing Director of Doha Debates, Amjad Atallah said:“Every generation introduces a technological breakthrough that compels us to ask what kind of future we want to build. With AI, that question is outpacing our institutions' ability to answer it.” He added:“Faith traditions have spent centuries thinking about consciousness and what makes us human. Secular thinkers have wrestled with the same concepts in their own way. Bringing experts from across the religious and secular spectrum together with young people who will live with the implications of this rapidly evolving technology is the kind of truth-seeking exchange that is both timely and consequential.”