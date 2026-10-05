Vodafone Qatar, Mowasalat Sign Mou To Advance Digital Innovation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar and Mowasalat (Karwa) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore future collaboration across connectivity, data and analytics, customer engagement and digital solutions.

Building on their existing relationship, the agreement establishes a framework for long-term collaboration, with opportunities to explore new technologies and digital solutions in line with evolving business needs.

Through the partnership, Vodafone Qatar and Mowasalat (Karwa) aim to advance innovation and support the development of smarter, more connected services.

The framework provides the flexibility to introduce future digital services while enabling the adoption of new technologies and data-driven solutions that can enhance operational efficiency, strengthen customer engagement and deliver improved customer and user experiences.

Enterprise Business Unit Director at Vodafone Qatar, Mohamed Mohsin Alyafei, commented,“This agreement provides a strong foundation for our long-term collaboration with Mowasalat (Karwa). It gives us the flexibility to explore solutions across connectivity, data and digital services in response to evolving business needs, while supporting greater efficiency and enhanced customer experiences. We look forward to continuing our work together to identify opportunities where technology and innovation can deliver meaningful value.”

Executive Director ITC in Mowasalat (Karwa), D. Hamed Elias Al-Shaibani, commented,“Digital innovation is an important enabler of Mowasalat (Karwa) journey towards smarter, more connected mobility.

“Through this collaboration with Vodafone Qatar, we look forward to exploring technologies and data-driven solutions that can further enhance operational efficiency, strengthen the passenger experience, and support the continued evolution of our services. This MoU reflects our commitment to embracing innovation that contributes to Qatar's digital transformation and smart mobility ambitions.”

By enabling future digital transformation initiatives, the partnership supports Qatar's vision of advancing smart services and driving digital innovation across key sectors, while contributing to the country's digital economy and smart mobility ambitions.