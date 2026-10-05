Attorney General Opens Seventh Qualifying Course For Public Prosecution Assistants

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar Attorney General H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi, yesterday opened the seventh qualifying course for Public Prosecution assistants for 2026-2027, marking the start of a year-long training program designed to prepare the newly appointed officials for their duties.

At the opening ceremony, the new Public Prosecution assistants took the legal oath before H E the Attorney General, formally assuming their responsibilities.

Addressing the participants, the Attorney General urged them to make the most of the course's theoretical and practical components and to commit fully to their training to ensure effective professional performance.

He underscored the vital role of Public Prosecution members in upholding justice and the rule of law and safeguarding the rights of individuals and society, urging the participants to uphold the highest standards of professional integrity, independence, objectivity and transparency, adhere to public-service ethics, and work to earn and maintain public trust. Al Nuaimi also emphasized the importance of teamwork and continuous learning and professional development.

The seventh qualifying course brings together 20 Public Prosecution assistants and is the third consecutive course to be held since Public Prosecution Law No. 9 of 2023 came into force.

The year-long program includes six months of theoretical training followed by six months of practical training at the partial prosecution offices. It covers 35 specialized subjects totalling 512 training hours, focusing on areas, procedures and practical applications related to the work of the Public Prosecution.

The training is delivered by senior Public Prosecution members and a number of legal experts.