QF Educators Leave Lasting Impact Across Generations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The impact of a teacher is often remembered long after a lesson ends – in the confidence a student carries forward, a skill they once thought they could not master, or encouragement that stays with them through the years.

On World Teachers' Day, celebrated annually on October 5, Qatar Foundation (QF) is highlighting educators whose influence extends beyond the classroom and continues to shape students' lives over time.

At Awsaj Academy, part of QF's Pre-University Education, that impact is reflected in the journeys of two teachers who have dedicated decades to supporting students – Eiman I Abu Hussein, who marks 25 years at the academy this year, and Hanaa Hamdan, whose journey with the school spans 19 years.

For Abu Hussein, an elementary Arabic language teacher, 25 years at Awsaj have meant watching generations of students grow from young children into graduates.

“To be a teacher means becoming part of a student's life,” she said.“It is not only about teaching them to read and write. It is about helping them discover their abilities and build confidence in themselves.”

She believes education begins with seeing the student as a person first, understanding their individual needs and helping them develop the confidence and skills to navigate the world around them.

“My students are my inspiration, especially when I see a student improve in something they were struggling with, or when I see the happiness of their family as they notice that progress,” she said.

“Those 25 years have never been simply numbers. They have been stories of success and confident steps taken by students who found someone who believed in them and supported them with care.”

Hamdan's story is closely connected to the growth of Awsaj Academy itself. She joined when it was still a small learning centre with only a few classes and limited resources, and has watched it develop into the school it is today.

“When I look back at my journey, I realize that I have grown alongside Awsaj Academy,” Hamdan said.“I watched it develop step by step, and I feel fortunate that I was able to grow with it.”

As Head of Physical Education, her work encompasses physical education, swimming, social-emotional learning and healthy lifestyle awareness, with a focus on supporting student confidence and wellbeing.

Some of her most meaningful experiences have involved seeing students with different needs make progress in swimming and physical activity, and later participate in competitions, matches and sporting events.

“For me, teaching has never been only about what happens during a lesson,” she said.“It is about helping students believe that they can, and then giving them the opportunity, support, and confidence to achieve.”

She hopes former students remember her as someone who believed in their abilities and encouraged them to explore opportunities they may not have