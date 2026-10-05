Gujarat Plans Rooftop Solar Systems For 15,000 More Govt Buildings

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 5 (IANS) Gujarat authorities plan to install rooftop solar systems on 15,000 more government buildings during 2026-27, with the expansion expected to add around 65 MW to the state's installed rooftop solar capacity, taking the programme's cumulative capacity beyond 160 MW.

The announcement comes after 6,014 government buildings across Gujarat were equipped with grid-connected rooftop solar systems with a combined installed capacity of 95 MW by March this year.

The programme, implemented by the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) under the Climate Change Department since 2011-12, is aimed at increasing the use of renewable energy and reducing government expenditure on conventional electricity.

"During 2025-26, rooftop solar systems were installed on 1,377 government buildings, adding 17.1 MW of renewable energy capacity. With this expansion, the cumulative number of government buildings equipped with rooftop solar systems reached 6,014 by March 2026, taking the total installed capacity under the initiative to 95 MW," Climate Change Minister Arjun Modhwadia said.

The state has earmarked Rs 314 crore for the programme in 2026-27. Of this, Rs 278 crore has been allocated for general government buildings, Rs three crore for buildings under the Social Justice and Empowerment Department and Rs 33 crore for buildings managed by the Tribal Development Department.

"The biggest expansion of installation of rooftop solar systems on government buildings is taking place this year, as we plan to install on 15,000 government buildings. The proposed expansion is expected to add around 65 MW of solar capacity, further strengthening the use of renewable energy across the state's public infrastructure," Modhwadia said.

Under the scheme, rooftop solar systems are being installed on buildings under the jurisdiction of the state government, with 100 per cent capital-cost support provided from the annual budget allocation of the Climate Change Department.

The government said the installations are expected to reduce consumption of conventional electricity and electricity expenditure by government offices, while also reducing pollution associated with conventional power generation.

"The solar installations are expected to generate multiple environmental and economic benefits, including reduced consumption of conventional electricity, lower electricity expenditure for government offices and a reduction in pollution associated with conventional power generation," Minister of State for Climate Change, Pravin Mali, said.

The state has also introduced an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)-based Renewable Energy Monitoring System this year to remotely monitor renewable energy installations on government buildings.

The system integrates smart meters, sensors and IoT gateways connected through GPRS, 4G and Ethernet networks.

"The system's robust infrastructure integrates smart meters, sensors, and IoT gateways connected via GPRS, 4G, and Ethernet. It delivers automated remote alerts and captures performance data every 15 minutes, generating up to 96 daily readings. The interface currently monitors significant capacities, including 142.5 MW of solar and 68.3 MW of wind generation," Modhwadia said.

The government said the monitoring system is intended to provide regular performance data from renewable energy installations and enable remote alerts for operational issues.

According to the latest data from the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Gujarat has an installed renewable energy capacity of 47,178 MW and has overtaken Rajasthan to become the country's leading state in renewable energy capacity.

Solar and wind power account for a major share of the state's renewable energy capacity.