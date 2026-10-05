From 1913 To Today: JDS Banaras Continues The Tradition Of Banarasi Weaving

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) JDS Banaras, known as the best Banarasi saree shop in Varanasi, has been trusted since 1913 for its honest and skilled approach to Banarasi weaving. Today, the Shah family's fourth generation continues to carry that same trust forward. Started in 1913 as JDS Banaras., JDS Banaras has grown to become Varanasi's most trusted names for making, supplying, and selling Handloom and Pure Banarasi sarees - while still holding on to the same values it began with over a hundred years ago.



JDS Banaras Continues the Tradition of Banarasi Weaving



A Family Story, Passed Down Four Times

Even before JDS Banaras was founded in 1913, the Shah family already had a deep love for the textile traditions of Banaras. That love, passed down through the family, led to the start of JDS Banaras. - a business built with one simple goal: to keep the true beauty and skill of Banarasi weaving alive.



Even after more than a hundred years, that same goal hasn't changed. The way people shop has changed a lot - from visiting stores in person to shopping online today - but JDS Banaras has stayed true to four simple values: respecting the craft, caring about quality, understanding what customers want, and never lowering its standards, all backed by its own workshop where the sarees are actually made.



"Being the best Banarasi saree shop in Varanasi was never about being the biggest - it was about being the most trustworthy," said Rajesh Shah, a fourth-generation member of the Shah family. "Every generation before us worked closely with Varanasi's weavers, and that same relationship is still at the heart of everything we do today."



Today, the family works together to carry this legacy forward. Rajesh Shah continues to focus on honesty and openness with customers, working closely with weavers to help people understand what really makes a saree special. Viresh Shah looks after the business side, working on ways to grow and serve more customers while keeping the same quality.



Supporting Thousands of Weavers

A single Banarasi saree is never made by just one person. It takes many hands - for preparing the thread, weaving, designing, and finishing. JDS Banaras works directly with over 3,000 skilled weavers, helping keep this traditional art alive.



This close bond with real weavers is what sets JDS Banaras apart, especially at a time when many fake sarees are being sold under the Banarasi name. JDS Banaras offers some of the most special and difficult weaving styles in Indian textile history - including Jangala (flowing floral patterns), Shikargah (detailed storytelling scenes), Meenakari (colourful thread work), traditional Brocade, Rangkat, and the slow, careful Kadwa and Cutwork weaving methods - each one needing hours of skilled handwork that no machine can copy.



One Trusted Name for Making, Supplying, and Selling

Unlike many shops that simply buy sarees from someone else to resell, JDS Banaras does everything itself - making, supplying, and selling genuine Banarasi sarees, all under one roof. This means the brand can keep a close eye on quality and authenticity at every single step, from choosing the thread to handing the finished saree to the customer.



As a leading Banarasi saree manufacturer, JDS Banaras has its own advanced production unit that helps keep every saree consistent and high in quality, from traditional designs to modern collections - without ever losing what makes a Banarasi saree truly special. As a Banarasi saree wholesaler, it supplies shops, boutiques, resellers, and designers across India and other countries, making sure real Banarasi sarees reach people everywhere. And as a retail store, its main showroom at Rathyatra Crossing, Varanasi, continues to offer friendly, personal help to customers and brides - including its own bridal and Banarasi lehenga collection.



JDS Banaras offers many types of fabric, including Katan silk, Tissue silk, Organza, Georgette (Khaddi), Tussar silk, Satin silk, Mashru, Cotton silk, and Mooga silk - giving every customer, whether shopping for a wedding, a festival, or everyday wear, a genuine Banarasi option to match their occasion and budget.



Real Proof of Authenticity, Not Just a Promise

As Banarasi sarees have become more popular across India and the world, so have fake and machine-made copies sold under the same name - making it harder for everyday buyers to know what's real. JDS Banaras deals with this directly: selected sarees carry Silk Mark certification, an official government check that confirms the silk is genuine, giving customers real proof they can trust.



"A Banarasi saree is often passed down from one generation to the next - it's seen as a symbol of love and purity," the brand shares. "That's exactly why we believe trust alone isn't enough. Customers should be able to check it for themselves."



Looking Ahead

As JDS Banaras steps into its second century, it continues to bring together family knowledge passed down over generations, modern-day production skills and a steady commitment to the weavers who make Banarasi sarees possible. For customers in India and abroad looking for the best banarasi saree shop in Varanasi, JDS Banaras remains what it has always been since 1913 - a name built not on size, but on trust.



Taking the Banarasi Legacy Beyond Varanasi

Since 2017, sacredweaves, the online sister brand of JDS Banaras, has carried the same legacy of authentic Banarasi craftsmanship to customers online. Built around the same values of purity, quality and trust, Sacred Weaves helps people in India and around the world find genuine Banarasi sarees, even when they cannot visit Varanasi in person.



About JDS Banaras

JDS Banaras is a Silk Mark-certified Banarasi saree maker, supplier, and seller based in Varanasi, India, started in 1913. Now led by the fourth generation of the Shah family, JDS Banaras works directly with over 3,000 weavers to create genuine handmade Banarasi silk sarees and bridal lehengas, serving customers, shops, and businesses across India and around the world.



Contact

JDS Banaras

D-58/1, Rathyatra Kamachha Road, Rathyatra Crossing, Jahumandi, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221010

Phone: +91 7269 055 695

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