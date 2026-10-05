Kerala CPI(M) Caught In Sleaze, Corruption Storm

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 5 (IANS) The CPI(M) in Kerala is facing a series of controversies involving allegations of sexual misconduct, corruption and serious questions over the conduct of senior party leaders, putting the party under growing political pressure.

In Palakkad, the abrupt removal of district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu on Sunday has triggered allegations of sexual misconduct involving a woman party worker.

She is understood to have approached the party's senior leadership with digital evidence, including messages and call recordings, alleging that Suresh Babu had harassed her over a period of time and behaved improperly towards her.

Suresh Babu has since stepped down as district secretary, citing personal reasons.

The controversy comes close on the heels of another major issue involving former GCDA chairman and present CPI(M) state secretariat member C.N. Mohanan.

The Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan-led government has ordered a Vigilance probe into the Mundamveli flat complex in Kochi, where 78 families have been living in allegedly appalling conditions less than two years after the flats were commissioned.

A Vigilance case has already been registered against Mohanan, who was GCDA chairman when the project was taken forward.

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court has directed that a report on the present status of the case be submitted on October 22.

Questions have also been raised over the land allotted by the GCDA for the project.

Revenue records reportedly classify the land as marshy.

The Mundamveli proposal was allegedly suggested by Mohanan.

The site is also located below a high-tension electricity line.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the CPI(M) has ordered an internal enquiry into allegations that its Corporation councillor S. Ajin demanded a Rs 10 lakh bribe to resolve a land-related issue.

The allegation was raised by Sanju, a resident of Thirumala, who released audio and video clips accusing the councillor of demanding the money in connection with problems concerning a plot he had purchased at MLA Road in Thrikannapuram ward.

State secretary M.V. Govindan has confirmed that the party will conduct an enquiry into the allegation against Ajin.

Meanwhile State Congress President, also Power Minister, Sunny Joseph, recalled the way he handled the complaint against then Palakkad Congress MLA over alleged misbehaviour with a lady and said the complaint was immediately transferred to the State Police.

Three separate controversies involving party functionaries have thus placed the CPI(M) in an uncomfortable position, raising questions over conduct, accountability and internal control.

What's going to hurt the CPI(M) the most is that the Kerala Legislative Assembly is to have a nine day sitting starting later this week and the ruling Chief Minister Satheesan-led government is going to pin down the Left Opposition using these three cases.