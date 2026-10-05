Vijay Deverakonda Reveals REAL Reason For Marrying Rashmika Mandanna After 8 Years

Vijay Deverakonda recently revealed the exact reason behind his marriage to Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna. He shared that one specific realization made him take the wedding vows. Let us look at the real secret behind their union

Fans always showed massive interest in the love story of Tollywood favourite couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Audiences loved their on-screen chemistry and wanted them to unite in real life too. Vijay and Rashmika kept their dating life a secret for many years before finally getting married. Vijay Deverakonda recently made some interesting comments about their eight-year relationship after the wedding, and these words are now grabbing everyone's attention.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna acted together in the 2018 movie Geetha Govindam. The couple became even more popular with their 2019 film Dear Comrade. However, they actually met each other much earlier. The two actors started their journey as co-stars and quickly became good friends. Vijay recently explained how this friendship slowly turned into deep love over the years.

Vijay shared many details about their relationship during an interview with the Newsbook YouTube channel. He clarified that he never likes talking about his personal life in public. He mentioned that they did not play hide-and-seek to keep their relationship a secret from the world, but he simply felt no need to discuss private matters openly.

Vijay also explained the exact moment he decided to marry Rashmika. He started missing her presence during small everyday moments. He realized her true importance in his life right then.

Both actors used to work out with the same fitness trainer. They spent a lot of time together and shared their meals. Vijay noted that he often wished Rashmika was sitting next to him whenever he ate alone. He explained that these small moments brought a massive change in his heart.

Vijay clearly understood how special Rashmika was to him over the past year. Fans are absolutely loving his confession about deciding to marry her the moment he realized this truth.

Vijay stated that the world started looking much more beautiful after Rashmika entered his life, and these words prove the depth of their love. Fans are feeling extremely happy as the couple finally united in real life after years of rumors and suspense.

The newly married couple will now share the screen once again. Vijay and Rashmika are acting together in the upcoming movie Ranabali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The makers plan to release this film around Dussehra. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see if the real-life couple will recreate their magic on the big screen.