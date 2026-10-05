Caught On Cam: Surat Man Slaps 9-Year-Old Boy 5 Times After Ball Hits Daughter, CCTV Video Goes Viral WATCH

A minor mistake during a children's game ended with a 9-year-old boy being slapped five times inside a Surat residential society. In the clip captured by the CCTV video, the youngster is seen falling to the ground and then being compelled to apologise to the dad and his daughter. The incident took place on October 2 at Rajhans Symphonia apartment in Althan, Surat. The footage shows the accused, identified as Vardhan Shah, slapping the child repeatedly before the boy fell to the ground.

A girl was struck by a ball by mistake when the children were playing in the children's zone of the society, as stated in the complaint. This resulted in a disagreement, which was followed by the father of the girl losing his cool and physically assaulting the son who was nine years old. The CCTV footage shows Shah hitting the child five to six times on the face. The boy then fell to the ground.

The footage also shows the child being forced to apologise. The boy is seen sitting on his knees in front of Shah and holding his ears while apologising. Shah then allegedly called his daughter and made the boy apologise to her as well.

The incident was caught on CCTV cameras in the building. When the CCTV footage of the incident became public, the boy's mother, Jagrutiben, went to the police and made a report. Jagrutiben is a professor at a college in Surat. In her complaint, she said that her 9-year-old son had accidentally hit the accused's daughter while the children were playing, following which Shah allegedly assaulted him.

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Surat - A man allegedly assaulted a young boy following a dispute between children at a residential society in the Althan area of Surat. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the premises, the boy had an argument and physical altercation with the man's young daughter, who is reportedly a child with a disability. Angered by the incident involving his daughter, the man allegedly confronted the boy and assaulted him. The CCTV footage showing the alleged assault has since surfaced and is drawing attention on social media. Following the incident, the families of the children reportedly held discussions and reached a mutual settlement over the dispute.

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The woman told the Althan police about Shah, so they filed a first information report and started looking into what happened. As part of their investigation, the police are looking into the recording of the CCTV footage, the claims that were stated in the complaint, and other facts that are connected to the occurrence.

A local outrage has also been aroused as a result of the assault that took place within the residential society, particularly due to the fact that the crime took place in a space that was intended for children to play in.