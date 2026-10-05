'He Is Aurangzeb': Agra Couple Cries For Help, Alleges Son, Daughter-In-Law Forced Them Out Of Home

The plea of an elderly couple from Agra, Uttar Pradesh has drawn attention online after they alleged that a property dispute with their son left them without their home. In a viral video, the couple is seen crying for help from citizens of country while alleging the police and authorities have failed them. The Agra couple stressed in the viral video that they have submitted more than 50 application and made nearly 2000 videos to get justice. Agra police say the matter is a civil property dispute before a court, with both sides giving conflicting accounts.

Couple's allegations against son and daughter-in-law

Ram Vilas Katara and his wife Usha Katara, from Agra's Malpura area, have sought help. In a video, they claim they were forced out of their house on January 4, 2022.

Ram Vilas has alleged that he spent around Rs 60 lakh on a two-storey house built on a plot registered in his daughter-in-law's name. He also claimed the property was worth around Rs 75 lakh and was sold for Rs 46 lakh. These figures are allegations and have not been independently established.

In Vira video, the couple says they posted numerous videos and submitted 52 applications.

UP आगरा मालपुरा क्षेत्र बुजुर्ग दंपत्ति की गुहार।75 साल के बुजुर्ग मां बाप को बेटे बहु ने घर से निकाल दिया, पीड़ितों ने 75 लाख रुपयों से घर बनाया था।बुजुर्ग मां बाप किराए के घर में रहने को विवश है।रोते हुए बुजुर्गों को देखकर दिल भर आया।लानत है ऐसी संतान पर।#agranews... twitter/ImJ23ZDvPc

- Rajtyagi (@Rajtyag04068412) October 1, 2026

What Would you say to such a Son & Daughter-in-Law?Parents Fed up with Harassment from their son and Daughter-in-law and Police Indifference, a 70-year-old Couple Broke Down in Tears while Pleading on Social Media.A particularly painful case of harassment of the elderly and... twitter/ROhgTMqdjx

- Ajay Sphere (@AjaySphere) October 2, 2026

What Agra police said

The Malpura police inquiry presents a different picture. According to the Agra Police Commissionerate, the dispute concerns ownership and division of the family property. Police said the house is registered in the daughter-in-law's name and that a partition-related case is pending before the court.

Police also said Ram Vilas currently lives in a rented house with his wife and younger son. After questioning both sides, investigators found contradictory statements and described the matter as civil in nature.

उक्त वायरल वीडियो के संबंध में थाना मलपुरा पुलिस द्वारा की गई जाँच में ज्ञात हुआ कि प्रकरण पारिवारिक मकान के स्वामित्व एवं बंटवारे से संबंधित है। आवेदक द्वारा अपने बड़े पुत्र एवं पुत्रवधू के विरुद्ध मकान में हिस्सेदारी को लेकर शिकायत की गई थी। उक्त मकान पुत्रवधू के नाम पंजीकृत है तथा बंटवारे संबंधी वाद माननीय न्यायालय में विचाराधीन है।

आवेदक वर्तमान में अपने छोटे पुत्र एवं पत्नी के साथ किराए के मकान में निवासरत हैं। दोनों पक्षों से पूछताछ में परस्पर विरोधी कथन प्राप्त हुए हैं। प्रकरण सिविल प्रकृति का है तथा माननीय न्यायालय के संज्ञान में विचाराधीन है। पुलिस द्वारा प्रकरण में सतर्क दृष्टि रखते हुए अग्रिम जाँच एवं नियमानुसार आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है।

- POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) October 4, 2026

Police said the case remains under watch and further inquiry and action will follow the law.

The video has triggered calls for government help. Some social media users urged authorities to examine the couple's allegations and ensure they receive protection and justice if wrongdoing is proven.