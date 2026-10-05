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Knowledge Economic City Signs Exclusive Brokerage Agreements at Future Hospitality Summit World 2026 as It Strengthens Investor Engagement
(MENAFN- mslgroup) AlMadinah, KSA, 4 October 2026: Knowledge Economic City (KEC) has announced the signing of two exclusive brokerage agreements with Keller Williams Saudi Arabia and RE/MAX Smart Concept for selected residential buildings within its Al Alyaa project in Madinah. The agreements support Al Alyaa's residential sales strategy, drawing on both partners' brokerage expertise, sales capabilities and networks to connect the project with qualified local and international buyers and investors. The signing ceremonies were hosted by KEC on the sidelines of its participation at the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) World in Dubai.
KEC’s three-day participation as a Strategic Partner at FHS World 2026 combined deal-making, investor engagement and thought leadership. The programme included 15 investor meetings, an Investor Breakfast attended by 22 participants and a KEC-hosted networking reception that brought together 35 investors, developers, operators and media representatives. KEC leadership also participated in two speaking engagements, including a fireside conversation with CEO Dr. Moath Al-Yahya and a panel discussion featuring Marko Vucinic, Executive Director, Investment & Asset Management. The programme was supported by engagement with 12 media representatives on the ground.
KEC took part in FHS World 2026 over three days as a Strategic Partner, in a program that combined investor meetings, the exploration of cooperation and investment opportunities, leadership and thought-leadership engagements. The program featured a series of investor meetings, a dedicated Investor Breakfast, and a KEC-hosted networking reception that brought together investors, developers and operators. KEC leadership also took part in two speaking engagements: a fireside conversation with Chief Executive Officer Dr. Moath Al-Yahya, and a panel discussion featuring Marko Vucinic, Executive Director, Investment & Asset Management.
Under the agreement with Al Yasmine Real Estate and Development Company, operating as Keller Williams Saudi Arabia, the broker will support the sales and marketing of Buildings 138, 144 and 148, representing approximately 276 residential units. RE/MAX Smart Concept will support the sales and marketing of Building 149, comprising approximately 92 residential units.
The agreement with RE/MAX Smart Concept was signed by Dr. Moath Al-Yahya, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Economic City, and Moayyad Massad, Partner & Chief Executive Officer of RE/MAX Smart Concept. The agreement with Keller Williams Saudi Arabia was signed by Konrad Kolankiewicz, Chief Commercial Officer of Knowledge Economic City, and Abdulaziz Alanizi, Marketing Director of Keller Williams Saudi Arabia.
Dr. Moath Al-Yahya, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Economic City, said: “Al Alyaa reflects our ambition to create places that bring quality living, community and investment opportunities together within Madinah’s Haram boundaries. Through our partnerships with Keller Williams Saudi Arabia and RE/MAX Smart Concept, we are strengthening our connection with buyers seeking a home or investment in the holy city. These agreements support our vision to create lasting value while respecting Madinah’s unique identity.”
Located within Knowledge Economic City, Al Alyaa is designed to offer a connected residential lifestyle, combining homes with landscaped spaces and convenient access to key destinations across Madinah. Its location within the Haram boundaries and proximity to the Prophet’s Mosque and Haramain High Speed Railway station bring together the city’s spiritual significance, everyday convenience and connectivity.
Mohannad Mohammad Hasan Awad, Chief Executive Officer of Keller Williams Saudi Arabia, said: “We are pleased to partner with Knowledge Economic City to support the sales and marketing of selected residences at Al Alyaa. The project offers a compelling proposition for buyers seeking a home or investment in Madinah, combining its location within the Haram boundaries with a connected residential lifestyle. We look forward to bringing our sales network and market expertise to this partnership.”
Moayyad Massad, Partner & Chief Executive Officer of RE/MAX Smart Concept, said: “Al Alyaa presents an exciting opportunity to connect local and international buyers with residential ownership in Madinah. Through our partnership with Knowledge Economic City, we will draw on our brokerage expertise and network to introduce the allocated residences to qualified buyers and guide them through their purchasing journey.”
The two agreements mark a further step in KEC’s efforts to broaden Al Alyaa’s market reach and support the sales of its allocated residential inventory. Each partner’s exclusive mandate applies to the buildings allocated under its respective agreement.
KEC's participation at FHS World 2026 also provided a platform to engage with investors, hospitality leaders and strategic partners, and to showcase the integrated opportunities across residential, hospitality, retail and investment being developed throughout Knowledge Economic City.
KEC’s three-day participation as a Strategic Partner at FHS World 2026 combined deal-making, investor engagement and thought leadership. The programme included 15 investor meetings, an Investor Breakfast attended by 22 participants and a KEC-hosted networking reception that brought together 35 investors, developers, operators and media representatives. KEC leadership also participated in two speaking engagements, including a fireside conversation with CEO Dr. Moath Al-Yahya and a panel discussion featuring Marko Vucinic, Executive Director, Investment & Asset Management. The programme was supported by engagement with 12 media representatives on the ground.
KEC took part in FHS World 2026 over three days as a Strategic Partner, in a program that combined investor meetings, the exploration of cooperation and investment opportunities, leadership and thought-leadership engagements. The program featured a series of investor meetings, a dedicated Investor Breakfast, and a KEC-hosted networking reception that brought together investors, developers and operators. KEC leadership also took part in two speaking engagements: a fireside conversation with Chief Executive Officer Dr. Moath Al-Yahya, and a panel discussion featuring Marko Vucinic, Executive Director, Investment & Asset Management.
Under the agreement with Al Yasmine Real Estate and Development Company, operating as Keller Williams Saudi Arabia, the broker will support the sales and marketing of Buildings 138, 144 and 148, representing approximately 276 residential units. RE/MAX Smart Concept will support the sales and marketing of Building 149, comprising approximately 92 residential units.
The agreement with RE/MAX Smart Concept was signed by Dr. Moath Al-Yahya, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Economic City, and Moayyad Massad, Partner & Chief Executive Officer of RE/MAX Smart Concept. The agreement with Keller Williams Saudi Arabia was signed by Konrad Kolankiewicz, Chief Commercial Officer of Knowledge Economic City, and Abdulaziz Alanizi, Marketing Director of Keller Williams Saudi Arabia.
Dr. Moath Al-Yahya, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Economic City, said: “Al Alyaa reflects our ambition to create places that bring quality living, community and investment opportunities together within Madinah’s Haram boundaries. Through our partnerships with Keller Williams Saudi Arabia and RE/MAX Smart Concept, we are strengthening our connection with buyers seeking a home or investment in the holy city. These agreements support our vision to create lasting value while respecting Madinah’s unique identity.”
Located within Knowledge Economic City, Al Alyaa is designed to offer a connected residential lifestyle, combining homes with landscaped spaces and convenient access to key destinations across Madinah. Its location within the Haram boundaries and proximity to the Prophet’s Mosque and Haramain High Speed Railway station bring together the city’s spiritual significance, everyday convenience and connectivity.
Mohannad Mohammad Hasan Awad, Chief Executive Officer of Keller Williams Saudi Arabia, said: “We are pleased to partner with Knowledge Economic City to support the sales and marketing of selected residences at Al Alyaa. The project offers a compelling proposition for buyers seeking a home or investment in Madinah, combining its location within the Haram boundaries with a connected residential lifestyle. We look forward to bringing our sales network and market expertise to this partnership.”
Moayyad Massad, Partner & Chief Executive Officer of RE/MAX Smart Concept, said: “Al Alyaa presents an exciting opportunity to connect local and international buyers with residential ownership in Madinah. Through our partnership with Knowledge Economic City, we will draw on our brokerage expertise and network to introduce the allocated residences to qualified buyers and guide them through their purchasing journey.”
The two agreements mark a further step in KEC’s efforts to broaden Al Alyaa’s market reach and support the sales of its allocated residential inventory. Each partner’s exclusive mandate applies to the buildings allocated under its respective agreement.
KEC's participation at FHS World 2026 also provided a platform to engage with investors, hospitality leaders and strategic partners, and to showcase the integrated opportunities across residential, hospitality, retail and investment being developed throughout Knowledge Economic City.
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