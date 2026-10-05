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Sky Links Capital Appoints Hormoz Faryar as Managing Director to Spearhead Institutional Business Expansion
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) United Arab Emirate – Dubai
5th October, 2026
Sky Links Capital Group announced the appointment of Hormoz Faryar as Managing Director. Faryar brings over 25 years of institutional e-FX trading and sales expertise to lead the firm's institutional business development and expansion across global markets.
Faryar's career spans senior leadership roles across the financial services industry, including previous positions at Credit Suisse as Vice President - AES FX Sales, Global Head of Institutional Sales at Equiti Group, Head of Institutional Sales at ADSS, and most recently, as Managing Director of Institutional Sales at ATFX MENA. His expertise encompasses trading systems, FX options, algorithmic trading, and institutional solutions designed to optimise transaction costs and reduce trading impact for sophisticated clients.
Strategic Addition to Institutional Division
"Hormoz's appointment marks a pivotal moment in Sky Links Capital's institutional growth strategy," said Daniel Takieddine, Co-founder and CEO of Sky Links Capital Group. "His deep institutional expertise, combined with his proven track record in building and scaling FX and multi-asset businesses in the MENA region and globally, align perfectly with our core values of transparency, innovation, and client-first service. We are confident that his leadership will accelerate our institutional division and unlock significant opportunities across our growing platform."
Hormoz Faryar added: "Sky Links Capital represents a compelling opportunity to build institutional solutions for a rapidly evolving market. Over the past 25 years, I've witnessed the transformation of e-FX trading and institutional sales, and I'm excited to bring that experience to a broker that prioritises transparency and precise execution. I'm committed to driving institutional growth and positioning Sky Links Capital as a leading partner for institutional traders and asset managers globally."
Institutional Growth Momentum
The appointment comes as Sky Links Capital Limited continues to strengthen its position as one of the fastest-growing multi-asset brokers globally. The firm's institutional division offers tailored onboarding, competitive spreads, and direct access to over 1,000+ trading instruments across forex, metals, commodities, indices, stocks, crypto CFDs, and exchange futures.
Faryar's role will encompass business development, institutional client relationships, and strategic expansion across key institutional markets.
For more information, please visit:
About Sky Links Capital Limited
Sky Links Capital Limited is an international brokerage company established with the goal of connecting investors to the ever-evolving financial markets. As a multi-asset broker, the firm provides access to a wide range of financial instruments and a robust trading infrastructure.
Sky Links Capital is a trading brand of:
Sky Links Capital Limited (Mauritius), regulated by the FSC as an Investment Dealer
(Full-Service Dealer, excluding Underwriting), License No. GB24202837;
Sky Links Capital L.L.C. (UAE) operates under a Category Five (Arrangement and Advise) license issued by the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA), License No. 20200000235, as an introducing broker only. It does not hold client funds and does not provide investment advice, financial consultation, or execution services.
Disclaimer: This document is a press release issued for marketing and informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, an offer, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument.
Jurisdictional Availability: Products and services vary by jurisdiction and depend on the entity holding the client account, and may not be available in all jurisdictions where prohibited by law.
Risk Warning: Trading in leveraged products such as Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all invested capital. You should seek independent professional advice if necessary.
5th October, 2026
Sky Links Capital Group announced the appointment of Hormoz Faryar as Managing Director. Faryar brings over 25 years of institutional e-FX trading and sales expertise to lead the firm's institutional business development and expansion across global markets.
Faryar's career spans senior leadership roles across the financial services industry, including previous positions at Credit Suisse as Vice President - AES FX Sales, Global Head of Institutional Sales at Equiti Group, Head of Institutional Sales at ADSS, and most recently, as Managing Director of Institutional Sales at ATFX MENA. His expertise encompasses trading systems, FX options, algorithmic trading, and institutional solutions designed to optimise transaction costs and reduce trading impact for sophisticated clients.
Strategic Addition to Institutional Division
"Hormoz's appointment marks a pivotal moment in Sky Links Capital's institutional growth strategy," said Daniel Takieddine, Co-founder and CEO of Sky Links Capital Group. "His deep institutional expertise, combined with his proven track record in building and scaling FX and multi-asset businesses in the MENA region and globally, align perfectly with our core values of transparency, innovation, and client-first service. We are confident that his leadership will accelerate our institutional division and unlock significant opportunities across our growing platform."
Hormoz Faryar added: "Sky Links Capital represents a compelling opportunity to build institutional solutions for a rapidly evolving market. Over the past 25 years, I've witnessed the transformation of e-FX trading and institutional sales, and I'm excited to bring that experience to a broker that prioritises transparency and precise execution. I'm committed to driving institutional growth and positioning Sky Links Capital as a leading partner for institutional traders and asset managers globally."
Institutional Growth Momentum
The appointment comes as Sky Links Capital Limited continues to strengthen its position as one of the fastest-growing multi-asset brokers globally. The firm's institutional division offers tailored onboarding, competitive spreads, and direct access to over 1,000+ trading instruments across forex, metals, commodities, indices, stocks, crypto CFDs, and exchange futures.
Faryar's role will encompass business development, institutional client relationships, and strategic expansion across key institutional markets.
For more information, please visit:
About Sky Links Capital Limited
Sky Links Capital Limited is an international brokerage company established with the goal of connecting investors to the ever-evolving financial markets. As a multi-asset broker, the firm provides access to a wide range of financial instruments and a robust trading infrastructure.
Sky Links Capital is a trading brand of:
Sky Links Capital Limited (Mauritius), regulated by the FSC as an Investment Dealer
(Full-Service Dealer, excluding Underwriting), License No. GB24202837;
Sky Links Capital L.L.C. (UAE) operates under a Category Five (Arrangement and Advise) license issued by the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA), License No. 20200000235, as an introducing broker only. It does not hold client funds and does not provide investment advice, financial consultation, or execution services.
Disclaimer: This document is a press release issued for marketing and informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, an offer, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument.
Jurisdictional Availability: Products and services vary by jurisdiction and depend on the entity holding the client account, and may not be available in all jurisdictions where prohibited by law.
Risk Warning: Trading in leveraged products such as Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all invested capital. You should seek independent professional advice if necessary.
Legal Disclaimer:
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