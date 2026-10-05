Web3payments At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026: Why Now Could Be The Best Time To Launch A Token Presale

LONDON, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3Payments will be at TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026 on Booth PB5-13, Marina Bay Sands, on 7–8 October. Our team is there to meet founders planning a token presale or Token Generation Event (TGE), and to walk through what a launch looks like in weeks rather than quarters.

Capital is returning to digital assets, and the year's biggest crypto gathering is days away. That makes this a good moment to ask whether your project should launch now. Here is what we will cover at the booth, and why we think the answer could be yes.

Meet Web3Payments at TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026 (Booth PB5-13)

TOKEN2049 Singapore is billed as the world's largest crypto event. The organisers report 25,000+ attendees from 7,000+ companies across 160+ countries, plus 300+ speakers, 500+ exhibitors and more than 1,000 side events across TOKEN2049 Week. This year the show takes over all five floors of Marina Bay Sands. We exhibited last year at TOKEN2049 Singapore as a Silver Sponsor, and we are back for 2026.

At a glance



Event: TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026

Dates: Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 October 2026

Venue: Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956

Booth: PB5-13 Book a meeting: contact our team before the event



Registered attendees can also use the official TOKEN2049 app for floor plans and 1:1 meeting scheduling.

What we will cover at Booth PB5-13

Expect practical conversations, not a slide deck. At the booth we can go through:



The Concierge Presale & Staking Suite. A live walkthrough of fully owned smart contracts, on-chain staking and real-time payments, built to go live in under three weeks.

Tokenomics and staking design. Vesting, rewards per block, lock periods and launch planning, structured for long-term holders rather than a one-day spike.

Launching in days. Our rapid deployment widgets use a proprietary factory contract, with Angular and React SDKs for teams that need to move fast.

Partner introductions. Security, legal, marketing and listing specialists from our partner network. Pre-booked sessions. If your schedule is tight, message us via our Contact page before you fly.



Why TOKEN2049 Singapore matters for token launches

A presale is as much about credibility as fundraising. Contributors look at the team, the contracts, the payment experience and the plan beyond launch day.

TOKEN2049 puts those audiences under one roof. The organisers say more than 60% of attendees are C-level or founder-level, and the crowd includes investors, protocol builders, and exchange and custody leaders. For a founder, a few days in Singapore can cover conversations that might otherwise stretch across weeks of email: exchanges, security firms, legal advisers, marketers and peers who have run launches themselves.

It also concentrates attention. More than 1,000 side events run through TOKEN2049 Week, which spans 5 to 11 October. Arriving with a plan lets you use that week properly.

Why now could be the best time to launch a token presale

We will not tell you the market is at a peak, because it is not. We will tell you that conditions are improving and that preparation takes time. Four points are worth weighing.

Capital is returning

US spot Bitcoin ETFs took in about $2.39 billion in the week ending 25 September, their biggest weekly total since October 2025, according to The Block. That pushed their 2026 net flows back into positive territory after they sat roughly $5.8 billion in the red in mid-July. Bitcoin touched $87,000 last week before pulling back, and daily ETF inflows slowed through the week, per Coinpaper. It remains well below the roughly $126,000 high of October 2025.

That is a recovery, not euphoria, and recoveries favour teams that are ready. Launching a presale means being visible when attention returns, not starting from scratch after it does.

The path from conversation to launch is short

On the Concierge suite, a project can go from concept to live smart contracts, payments and staking in under three weeks. Start the conversation at TOKEN2049 on 7–8 October and that timeline puts a launch well inside the year. Teams that need speed can go live with widgets in hours.

Launch infrastructure is easier to get right

Contributors ask the same questions before they commit. Are the contracts audited? Can I pay easily? Is there a route to listing? Through our partnership with CredShields, audited smart contracts sit alongside our presale infrastructure. CryptoSwift, a regulated European payment service provider, strengthens the bridge between traditional finance and Web3. Listing.Help gives founders a more coordinated path from presale to exchange and data-platform listings. Transactions are traceable on the network you choose, and the platform is non-custodial.

The cost of waiting

A presale builds your first wave of community: early contributors who become stakers, advocates and long-term supporters. Every month of delay is a month that community is not forming. We have written about the cost of wait-and-see for founders weighing exactly this decision.

Timing can give a strong project more attention. It cannot replace the fundamentals: a clear tokenomics plan, secure contracts and a team that keeps shipping.

How a Web3Payments presale launch works

Web3Payments provides non-custodial presale and staking infrastructure for Web3 teams, with $750m in transactions enabled, 500+ cryptocurrencies accepted and 118+ countries supported. We have also been recognised at the Global Crypto Awards.

The Concierge suite covers five things: advisory and tokenomics, a custom branded presale page, an embedded widget for card and crypto payments with real-time wallet settlement, an on-chain staking dashboard on any EVM network or Solana, and access to vetted legal, marketing, security and listing partners. You own the contracts, and you focus on the story, the community and the momentum.

Book a meeting at Booth PB5-13

If you are heading to TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026, come and find us at Booth PB5-13 on 7–8 October. If a presale or TGE is on your roadmap, book a meeting in advance. Bring your timeline and your questions, and we will show you what a launch looks like in weeks, not quarters.

Not going to Singapore? Start the same conversation on Telegram and we will pick it up from there.

FAQ

When is TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026?

TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026 takes place on Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 October 2026 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. It is a two-day event. Conference days run from 7:30am to 6:00pm. The wider TOKEN2049 Week programme of side events runs from 5 to 11 October.

Where is Web3Payments at TOKEN2049 Singapore?

Web3Payments is on Booth PB5-13 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, on 7 and 8 October 2026. You can pre-book a meeting through our contact page, so your time at the show is planned before you arrive. Our team will walk through your launch timeline and tokenomics.

When is the best time to launch a token presale?

There is no single best moment, but conditions matter. Capital returning to digital assets, attention concentrated around events like TOKEN2049 and a launch team that is ready all point the same way. Timing amplifies a strong project. It does not replace fundamentals.

How long does it take to launch a presale with Web3Payments?

Teams using the Concierge Presale & Staking Suite can launch in under three weeks, covering tokenomics, smart contract deployment and a custom presale page. Teams that need to move faster can use rapid deployment widgets, which go live in hours with a WordPress plugin or Angular and React SDKs.

Is Web3Payments custodial?

No. Web3Payments provides non-custodial presale and staking infrastructure. Token projects are owned and controlled by their founders, and payments settle to wallets in real time through the embedded widget. Transactions are traceable on the network you choose. Web3Payments does not offer custodial, brokerage, exchange or investment services.

Media Contact:

Protocol PR

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Disclaimer: This article discusses market trends, token launches and infrastructure as operational and technology topics, not as financial services. Web3Payments provides non-custodial infrastructure and tools for Web3 projects and does not offer financial, custodial, brokerage, exchange or investment services. Every token project event is owned and controlled by its founders. This content is for information only and is not legal, regulatory, financial or investment advice. Virtual assets are high risk and you may lose all of your capital. Please do your own research.

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