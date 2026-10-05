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Spain’s Sanchez Calls Early Election After Housing Measures Fail
(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Monday that Spain will hold an early general election on Nov. 29, bringing forward the national vote after his government suffered a parliamentary defeat over housing measures amid growing public concern about the country’s housing crisis.
Speaking from his official residence in Madrid, Sanchez said he would convene his Cabinet later in the day to begin the formal process for calling the election.
The prime minister acknowledged that his government had made mistakes and fallen short of some of its objectives. He argued that advancing its reform agenda would require stronger parliamentary support and a broader majority.
Sanchez identified housing, inequality and the quality of public services as some of the main challenges facing Spain. He called on voters to provide renewed backing for his coalition so it could continue implementing its reform program.
The election announcement followed the government’s defeat Friday on two housing decrees introduced in response to growing protests over access to affordable housing. The measures were proposed after the eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal from her home in Madrid became a focal point of the wider housing debate.
The Catalan separatist party Junts voted against both measures alongside the conservative Popular Party and the far-right Vox. The rejection came despite negotiations between Junts and the government over elements of the proposed legislation.
The parliamentary defeat underscored the difficulties facing Sanchez’s coalition, which depends on support from several smaller parties to maintain sufficient backing in parliament.
Housing concerns have continued to fuel demonstrations across Spain. Thousands of people took to the streets over the weekend to demand stronger government action, while protesters maintained a camp in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol as pressure over housing costs continued.
Sanchez presented the upcoming election as a choice between maintaining his government’s progressive reform agenda and a potential shift toward policies associated with the far right.
He urged voters to support a broader progressive majority, arguing that Spain should preserve its approach to social policy and remain open to international cooperation.
In defending his government’s record, Sanchez pointed to economic growth, employment gains and a reduction in inequality. He also cited expanded scholarships, increased leave entitlements and investment in education and health care as examples of policies implemented during his time in office.
The prime minister also highlighted efforts to modernize Spain’s industrial sector and advance the country’s ecological transition. On foreign policy, he pointed to Spain’s support for Ukraine, its role within the European Union and its commitment to the United Nations.
Sanchez described Spain as a “global reference point for peace, feminism and prosperity” and urged voters to ensure it remained “a bastion of openness and social justice.”
Spain last held a general election in 2023, when Sanchez’s Socialist Party came second. He subsequently formed a coalition government with the left-wing Sumar alliance and secured parliamentary support from several smaller parties, including Junts.
The early election will therefore take place before the next vote was constitutionally expected. Without the early election, Spain’s next general election would have been due no later than Aug. 22, 2027.
The campaign is expected to focus heavily on housing, the stability of the government and the competing visions offered by Spain’s political parties as voters decide the direction of the country’s next government.
Speaking from his official residence in Madrid, Sanchez said he would convene his Cabinet later in the day to begin the formal process for calling the election.
The prime minister acknowledged that his government had made mistakes and fallen short of some of its objectives. He argued that advancing its reform agenda would require stronger parliamentary support and a broader majority.
Sanchez identified housing, inequality and the quality of public services as some of the main challenges facing Spain. He called on voters to provide renewed backing for his coalition so it could continue implementing its reform program.
The election announcement followed the government’s defeat Friday on two housing decrees introduced in response to growing protests over access to affordable housing. The measures were proposed after the eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal from her home in Madrid became a focal point of the wider housing debate.
The Catalan separatist party Junts voted against both measures alongside the conservative Popular Party and the far-right Vox. The rejection came despite negotiations between Junts and the government over elements of the proposed legislation.
The parliamentary defeat underscored the difficulties facing Sanchez’s coalition, which depends on support from several smaller parties to maintain sufficient backing in parliament.
Housing concerns have continued to fuel demonstrations across Spain. Thousands of people took to the streets over the weekend to demand stronger government action, while protesters maintained a camp in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol as pressure over housing costs continued.
Sanchez presented the upcoming election as a choice between maintaining his government’s progressive reform agenda and a potential shift toward policies associated with the far right.
He urged voters to support a broader progressive majority, arguing that Spain should preserve its approach to social policy and remain open to international cooperation.
In defending his government’s record, Sanchez pointed to economic growth, employment gains and a reduction in inequality. He also cited expanded scholarships, increased leave entitlements and investment in education and health care as examples of policies implemented during his time in office.
The prime minister also highlighted efforts to modernize Spain’s industrial sector and advance the country’s ecological transition. On foreign policy, he pointed to Spain’s support for Ukraine, its role within the European Union and its commitment to the United Nations.
Sanchez described Spain as a “global reference point for peace, feminism and prosperity” and urged voters to ensure it remained “a bastion of openness and social justice.”
Spain last held a general election in 2023, when Sanchez’s Socialist Party came second. He subsequently formed a coalition government with the left-wing Sumar alliance and secured parliamentary support from several smaller parties, including Junts.
The early election will therefore take place before the next vote was constitutionally expected. Without the early election, Spain’s next general election would have been due no later than Aug. 22, 2027.
The campaign is expected to focus heavily on housing, the stability of the government and the competing visions offered by Spain’s political parties as voters decide the direction of the country’s next government.
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