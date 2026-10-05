Eknath Shinde Lauds Capt Smit Machchhar, Calls His Bravery A Rare Feat In Entire World

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for displaying exceptional courage and bravery during an alleged hijack attempt on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, saying his actions to save the lives of 174 people were a rare feat.

Speaking to IANS, Dy CM Shinde said Machchhar had risked his own life to protect everyone on board and prevent the aircraft from being hijacked.

"Captain Smit Machchhar's act of bravery and valour is a rare feat in the entire world. He displayed immense courage, risking his own life to save 174 people. He prevented the aircraft from being hijacked and worked to protect everyone on board, putting his own life at risk," Shinde said.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being among the first to congratulate the pilot and acknowledge his courageous efforts.

"Our country's popular and successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to congratulate him. He felt immense pride that Machchhar belongs to our country, our Mumbai, and is also a source of pride for Maharashtra," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

The incident involved Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, when it reportedly transmitted emergency signals and made a sudden descent of more than 17,000 feet. The aircraft had been flying at an altitude of approximately 34,000 feet before the incident.

The Boeing 737-8 was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children, when it was eventually diverted to Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Videos circulating on social media showed Machchhar covered in blood, wearing an oxygen mask and lying on his back in the aircraft's galley.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an Israeli passenger had informed him that the aircraft went into a spin and began descending.

According to Netanyahu's account, the passenger and a crew member managed to enter the cockpit and overpower the pilot, who had allegedly stabbed Machchhar while attempting to interfere with the aircraft's systems. The confrontation inside the cockpit was described as a crucial moment in preventing the aircraft from continuing its descent.

Machchhar, who is in his mid-30s, has since been hailed as a "true hero" for his role in helping save all 174 people on board.

He has been associated with Flydubai for more than four years and has over 13 years of commercial aviation experience, with more than 9,500 flying hours. Before joining the airline in June 2022 and relocating to Dubai, he spent over a decade with SpiceJet in India, where he also served as a Line Training Captain.

His brother is also a pilot with Flydubai.

Machchhar has received widespread appreciation from friends, former colleagues and neighbours, who described him as a good person and praised his courage during the incident.

Meanwhile, media reports have identified an Omani citizen, Hamam al-Hammami, as the co-pilot who attacked Machchhar and attempted to take control of the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight. However, his identity has not been officially confirmed.