Sonali Bendre On 'Pashya': 'There Was Something About His World That I Connected With Almost Immediately'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre has opened up about her connection with the world of 'Pashya,' saying she was drawn to the character and his journey almost immediately.

She described his world as simple and familiar, filled with small yet memorable moments, and said she hopes audiences will be able to relate to the emotions reflected in his story. Speaking about the film, Sonali said,“There was something about Pashya and his world that I connected with almost immediately. It's simple, familiar, and full of these little moments that somehow become the ones you remember.”

“His family, the traditions he grows up with, the things he discovers along the way... there's so much heart in his journey. The trailer gives you just a glimpse of that world, and I hope when people watch it, they feel some of what I felt when I first discovered Sohla. Maybe even recognize a little bit of their own story in Pashya's.”

Director Saaikat Bagbaan added,“Sohla began with the desire to tell a story about childhood and growing up through the eyes of a thirteen-year-old boy. Pashya is surrounded by a world that feels simple, warm, and familiar, and yet he is at an age where everything around him begins to mean something different.”

“The Sohla ceremony became the perfect backdrop for that journey. I hope the trailer gives audiences a sense of the world we have created and makes them curious to meet Pashya in cinemas.”

On Monday, the makers released the trailer on social media. The trailer gives a glimpse into Pashya's lively world and the people around him. It shows the relationships, emotions and experiences that shape his journey. Set in a warm and familiar village setting, 'Sohla' tells a story about childhood, family and friendship, while showing how children slowly begin to understand the world around them. At the centre of the story is Pashya, a 13-year-old boy who is moving from childhood innocence towards the early stages of growing up.

"Sohla" marks her first outing as a film presenter. Directed by Saaikat Bagbaan, the film is produced by Goldie Behl under the banner of Rose Audio Visuals, along with Sachin Srivastav, Ratna Srivastava and Kavita Bagban under the banner of Carryon Fiilms. It stars Pravin Dalimbkar, Devdatta Prashant Gone, Varsha Malwadkar, Vaishnavi Sanjay Ghodke and Alessandra Whelan Merediz.

The film is slated to release in theatres on 16 October 2026.