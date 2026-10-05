Avinash Mishra Asks Fans Not To Be Sad After Instagram Removes KKK 15 Winning Post: We Did It

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Avinash Mishra assured his fans after his“Khatron Ke Khiladi 15” winning post got removed following some guideline-related issue, saying the post is currently under review and he hopes it will be restored soon.

Avinash took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a picture of the trophy. He then penned a note about his missing post.

“Hi guys, I know winning post is missing... Instagram ne guideline ki wajah se remove kiya hai

It's in review rn,” Avinash tweeted.

He hopes it will be recovered soon.

“Hopefully will recover the post soon. No need to be sad. We did it #AvinashMishra #Avinashians #KKK15 #KKK,” Avinash concluded.

Avinash took home the trophy for the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show. The finale episode took place on October 4, 2026. Along with the trophy, he won a cash prize of Rs. 20 lakh, an all-expenses-covered sponsored trip to Europe, and a car.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi” is based on the American series Fear Factor. First launched as Fear Factor India, which later became Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi on 21 July 2008. A spin-off of the main series Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India was launched in 2020.

It is a reality game show where celebrities face their fears and perform extreme, phobia-busting stunts. Season 14 took place in Romania, with actor Karan Veer Mehra winning the title and Krishna Shroff as the runner-up.

The 15 edition had a mix bag of names such as Rubina Dilaik, Farrhana Bhatt, Rithvikk Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Orry, Harsh Gujral, Ruhanika Dhawan and Avika Gor to name a few.

Avinash made his television debut in 2017 with Sethji. He then appeared in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ishqbaaaz, and Love on the Run.

Avinash has also worked in Zindagi Ke Crossroads, Mariam Khan – Reporting Live, Yeh Teri Galiyan, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya, Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer, Titl and Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara.