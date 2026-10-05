2 Pedestrians Fatally Struck By Vehicle In Australia's New South Wales

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Oct 5 (IANS) Two pedestrians have died after they were hit by a vehicle in the eastern Australian state of New South Wales, officials have said.

A police statement on Sunday night said that the male pedestrians, aged 70 and 55, were struck by an SUV while walking along a roadway in the coastal town of Tura Beach, 350 km south of Sydney, around 9:30 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Both men died at the scene.

The 45-year-old female driver of the SUV was not injured and was taken to the hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Police said that local officers established a crime scene and were awaiting the arrival of specialist investigators, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a separate incident, a man died, and six other people have been hospitalised following a collision between two vehicles in South Australia (SA) on Sunday night.

The SA police force said on Monday that emergency services were called at 8:45 p.m. to a collision between an SUV and a sedan in the northern suburbs of Adelaide.

The driver of the sedan, a 53-year-old man, died at the scene.

Six occupants of the SUV, a 38-year-old female driver, a 35-year-old female passenger and four children, were all taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said that the major crash unit was deployed to the scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

It takes the number of deaths on roads in SA so far in 2026 to 84, compared to 87 for the entirety of 2025 and 89 in 2024.