Cathie Wood's ARKG Is Crushing Her Other Etfs: 2 Biotech Bets Have Surged Nearly 6X This Year



TWST and TXG are ARKG's largest holdings as of Oct.2, together accounting for 20.27% of the fund.

10x launched Atera shipments and its Nvidia-powered Sentira analysis platform in September, expanding its biological research tools. Stocktwits sentiment turned 'bearish' for TWST but remained 'bullish' or 'extremely bullish' for TXG, despite declining message volumes for both.

Cathie Wood's genomics fund is pulling away from the rest of her ETF lineup as two of its biggest holdings ride the growing overlap between AI and biology.

Twist Bioscience (TWST) and 10x Genomics (TXG) have each climbed to nearly six times their closing prices at the end of 2025, helping put the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF's (ARKG) 86% return far ahead of her flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and major U.S. stock indexes.

Twist shares gained 495% so far this year, while 10x advanced about 473%. A $1,000 investment at year-end would have grown to about $5,950 in Twist or $5,730 in 10x.

TWST And TXG Top ARKG's Portfolio

ARKG returned 86% so far this year, comfortably exceeding ARKK's 17%, the Nasdaq Composite's 17%, the S & P 500's 13% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 6%. It also outperformed the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX), which gained 13%, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), which rose 10.3%, and the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ), which advanced 8.6%.

ARK's latest holdings disclosure, dated Oct.2, confirms that Twist and 10x were ARKG's two largest positions. Twist accounted for 10.23% of the portfolio, with 1.21 million shares valued at $226.8 million. The fund held 2.51 million 10x shares valued at $222.6 million, representing 10.04%.

Together, the companies made up 20.27% of ARKG, ahead of Tempus AI at 8.51%, Crispr Therapeutics at 5.36% and Absci at 5.15%.

Lilly And Anthropic Put TWST In Focus

Twist supplies a key link between AI and lab research: it makes the synthetic DNA researchers use to build proteins, then helps test how those proteins behave.

In September, the company announced antibody-testing services through Eli Lilly's (LLY) TuneLab platform, with laboratory results feeding back into AI model training. This followed an August research from Anthropic involving laboratory testing by Twist and Adaptyv Bio. Across 1,320 AI-generated designs, researchers identified 354 proteins that attached to biological targets, achieving matches across 14 of 15 targets tested.

The research developments accompany stronger business performance. In August, Twist reported third-quarter revenue of $118.4 million, up 23% from a year ago, with DNA synthesis and protein services growing 39%. Gross margin improved to 52.8%, and the company raised its annual revenue forecast to $456 million-$457 million, while maintaining its fourth-quarter target of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) breakeven.

10x Moves From Mapping Cells To Training Models

Meanwhile, 10x Genomics helps researchers map what individual cells are doing and where they sit within tissue, generating detailed biological data that can also train AI models.

In September, 10x began commercial shipments of Atera, its new instrument for measuring gene activity within tissue samples. Booked orders exceeded the more than 40 systems the company expected to ship in 2026. Among the research applications highlighted at launch, nonprofit biomedical research organization Biohub plans to use Atera-generated data to train AI models that predict how cells respond to genetic changes and drugs.

To help researchers make sense of the data, 10x also introduced Sentira in September. The cloud platform uses Nvidia (NVDA) accelerated computing to reduce core analysis cycles from hours to minutes. It is available through free early access, with a paid launch expected in early 2027. A collaboration with Lunit also adds another application: combining AI analysis of tissue images with 10x's molecular data to help cancer researchers identify biological markers and study treatment response.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TWST And TXG?

Twist's soaring share price has not translated into stronger enthusiasm on Stocktwits. Sentiment for TWST shifted from 'bullish' to 'bearish' over the past year, as message volume fell 60% and its watcher count edged up just 0.4%.

TWST sentiment and message volume as of October 5 | Source: Stocktwits

Another user said,“$TWST bagholder for a while now. Sold 50% of holdings last week at 183 to capture a fat return. Glad I held that other half for this wild momentum. Green number get very big.”

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On the other hand, 10x Genomics has maintained a more upbeat retail following. Sentiment for TXG stayed 'bullish' or 'extremely bullish', while its watcher count grew 10%, even as message volume declined 50% over the same period.

TXG sentiment and message volume as of October 5 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“$TXG I suffered from vertigo so sold my last TXG 20% block past Friday, so 100% out with 5-20% exits at 58, 67, 72, 82 and 94. My media was $13 so this is been one of my best 2026 trades. Good luck if you are still inside, now I will wait for a correction (in case it happens), but wouldn't be surprised if it goes straight to 105 or $125 before taking a deep break.”

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