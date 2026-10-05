Where Is Asia's Cleanest Village? You Won't Believe Where This Hidden Gem Is In India

Discover Asia's cleanest village, Mawlynnong in Meghalaya, known for its cleanliness and lush surroundings. From living root bridges and bamboo viewpoints to a historic church, explore 5 things that make this village special.

What stands out in Mawlynnong is how cleaning is considered a community obligation. Bamboo dustbins are placed throughout the village. The collected waste are not event really wasted. They are sent to pits for creation of fertilizers. They take measures such as no plastic use and preservation of the surrounding nature.

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There is one more beautiful name given to Mawlynnong – "God's Own Garden." It has numerous orchards, gardens, palm trees, evergreen landscapes, etc. Well-kept surroundings and the presence of traditional bamboo structures make the village unique.

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Close to Mawlynnong there is another place worth visiting. Nohwet Living Root Bridge is one of the examples of Khasi traditional knowledge. It is made by growing and weaving the roots of the Ficus elastica tree throughout many years. As opposed to regular artificial bridges, it keeps growing and becoming sturdier with time.

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Being in close proximity to the Indian and Bangladesh border, there is yet another highlight here. The bamboo Sky Viewpoint offers beautiful views into the Bangladeshi plains.

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The Church of the Epiphany is another important landmark of Mawlynnong. Over hundred years old, this church is nestled within the greenery of Mawlynnong, thus complementing the tour which is otherwise very much nature-oriented.

Meghalaya has many more things in store for the tourists other than the famous reputation for cleanliness. The living-root bridges, local traditions and greenery of Mawlynnong make up a compelling case for its uniqueness.

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