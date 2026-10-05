Barapullah Phase-III Chaos: Delhi Police Blames Structural Bottleneck

Barapullah Bottleneck Blamed for Traffic Chaos

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday identified a structural bottleneck at the Old Barapullah Flyover as the primary cause behind the heavy traffic congestion witnessed following the opening of Barapullah Phase-III. Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X, outlined the disruption created by converging roadways.“Main cause of traffic jam after opening of Barapullah Phase-III is structural bottleneck at Old Barapullah Flyover,” Delhi Police stated.

According to the department's width analysis, traffic originating from approximately eight to nine lanes is merged into three lanes at a single bottleneck point on the older stretch of the flyover. The Delhi Traffic Police said,“Width Analysis: - Width of Old Barapullah Flyover (Phase-I & II) = (3 lanes). Width of New Barapullah Flyover Phase-III (Mayur Vihar side) = (3 lanes approx). Width of Sarai Kale Khan side loop = (3 lanes). Width of DND side loop = (3 lanes).”

Official further noted that digital navigation platforms have failed to capture real-time conditions accurately.“Merging Pattern: Thus, traffic of approx 8-9 lanes is converging into 3 lanes at a single point on Old Barapulah flyover. Moreover, Google has not been updated on the live flow of traffic & showing green all the time. Staff are present at both merging & regulating the traffic,” Delhi Police stated.

Meanwhile,“to regulate traffic flow and reduce congestion at Barapulla Junction, traffic from Barapulla Phase-III is being diverted towards NH-24/DND, and Traffic personnel are present at the spot and regulating traffic movement," Delhi police added. This comes after a journalist in a post on X highlighted a traffic jam of about 2KM from Mayur Vihar towards AIIMS, alleging that the ambulance had also got stuck.

Government Approves Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS)

Earlier in September, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the implementation of the ITMS Project by Delhi Police at an estimated cost of Rs 1,789.52 crore, inclusive of taxes. The project will cover 42 identified traffic corridors and will be implemented in three phases over 24 months, followed by five years of operation and maintenance.

According to a release from the Ministry of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), as part of the wider efforts of the Central Government and the Government of NCT of Delhi to improve traffic management, transport infrastructure and urban mobility in the National Capital, a major technology-led initiative will now be taken up through the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS). The project will enable Delhi's existing road network to be managed more intelligently through real-time traffic data, adaptive traffic signals, automated enforcement and integrated command-and-control systems.

In a Union Cabinet briefing, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Currently, all 1,529 traffic signals operate on fixed timers. This means that if a signal is programmed for 30 or 35 seconds, even if there is heavy traffic coming from one direction and very little from another, the red light will still remain on for the full 30 seconds. Instead, if the system becomes adaptive, intelligent, and capable of dynamic changes, the direction with heavier traffic and build-up gets a shorter red light, while the side with less traffic gets a longer red light duration."

Delhi has around 71 lakh active registered vehicles. Vehicular growth has substantially outpaced expansion of road infrastructure, while traffic regulation continues to depend significantly on fixed signal timings and manual intervention. The ITMS seeks to make better use of the available road capacity by enabling traffic management to respond dynamically to actual conditions on the road.

How ITMS Will Improve Traffic Flow

Smarter traffic signals and smoother movement: Adaptive Traffic Control Systems will dynamically adjust signal timings according to prevailing traffic conditions and coordinate signals along identified corridors, helping reduce avoidable stoppages and delays. The system will facilitate green corridors and priority movement for emergency vehicles, enabling faster passage through congested stretches.

Real-time detection of congestion, slow-moving traffic and road incidents will enable quicker diversions and operational response by Delhi Police. Variable Message Sign boards and digital platforms will provide information on congestion, diversions, parking availability and traffic conditions. Information may also be shared with navigation service providers, helping commuters make better travel choices.

Enhanced Enforcement and Safety

The system will strengthen automated detection of violations such as red-light and stop-line violations, speeding, wrong-way driving, non-use of helmets and seat belts, illegal parking and use of mobile phones while driving. AI-based analytics will also assist in identifying stolen, hot-listed and blacklisted vehicles, repeat violators and vehicles connected with hit-and-run incidents.

Project Implementation and Goals

The project will cover 1,092 Adaptive Traffic Control Systems and 1,029 enforcement locations. Implementation will be performance-driven, with each subsequent phase to be taken up after evaluation of the preceding phase against prescribed testing, commissioning, acceptance and performance parameters.

Delhi Police will implement the project through a Master System Integrator selected through competitive bidding. C-DAC will provide technical support as Project Management Consultant, including technical scrutiny, monitoring, validation and acceptance during implementation and operation and maintenance.

The ITMS will complement ongoing efforts to improve Delhi's road and transport infrastructure by providing the technology and real-time intelligence required to use the existing road network more efficiently. The project is expected to contribute to smoother traffic movement, safer roads, quicker incident response, more effective enforcement and a more predictable travel experience for citizens.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)