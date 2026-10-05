Bihar MLC Polls: JD(U)'S Neeraj Kumar Files Nomination Amid Fanfare

JD(U)'s Neeraj Kumar Files Nomination for Patna Graduate Constituency

Janata Dal (United) candidate Neeraj Kumar will file his nomination papers for the Patna Graduate Constituency at 12:30 pm on Monday ahead of the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council elections.

Ahead of the nomination filing, a festive atmosphere prevailed at Neeraj Kumar's residence, as party workers played drums and traditional musical instruments while a large crowd of supporters gathered to mark the event.

Candidate Neeraj Kumar expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win all eight seats in the Bihar Legislative Council elections, asserting that the contest is a clash between the Nalanda Sports University model and herdsmen's school (Charwaha Vidyalaya). "...The NDA is contesting 8 seats, and we will win all of them. The only topic of discussion should be whether the Nalanda International University model will prevail, the Nalanda Sports University model will prevail, or the 'Charwaha Vidyalaya' (herdsmen's school) model will prevail. That is what the contest is all about," Kumar told ANI.

JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan praised Kumar as a hardworking and popular social worker, expressing confidence that he will retain the Patna constituency seat for a fourth term. "Neeraj Kumar ji has been with Janata Dal United since the inception of the Samata Party. He is known as a hardworking and popular social worker, and he has won three elections. Nishant Kumar ji has stepped up to clear the way for his fourth win by saying this himself..Looking at the situation right now, Neeraj Kumar ji is on a winning streak once again," Ranjan told ANI.

The Janata Dal (United) is a major ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

BJP Announces Candidates for Bihar, UP Polls

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 29 announced its candidates for the 2026 Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) graduate and teacher constituency elections in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

For Bihar, the party has named Naval Kishore Yadav from the Patna Teachers constituency, N.K. Yadav from Kosi Graduates, Sarvesh Kumar from Darbhanga Graduates, and Narendra Prasad Singh from Tirhut Teachers constituency.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has fielded Kedar Nath Singh from Varanasi Graduates, Dinesh Goel from Meerut Graduates, Ashok Kumar Rathore from Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates and Pramod Mishra from Varanasi Teachers constituency.

The list was issued by Tarun Chugh, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and National Headquarters In-charge.

Election Commission Announces Schedule

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on September 22 scheduled the biennial elections for eight seats of the Bihar Legislative Council for October 23 this year.

The counting will take place on October 27.

The four Graduates' constituencies include Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut, and Kosi, and four Teachers' constituencies include Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut, and Saran.

The tenures of the sitting members of eight constituencies will expire on November 16.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)