Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's Sigma Turns Into Box Office Disaster Check Its Earnings

Jason Sanjay, son of superstar Vijay, made his directorial debut with Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan. Released last Friday, the film has struggled badly at the box office, facing a major setback.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's son Jason Sanjay directed the movie Sigma. Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah played the lead pair. Sampath Raj and Raju Sundaram Master played key roles in the film. Subaskaran produced the movie under the Lyca Productions banner. Audiences showed great interest initially because Vijay's son made his debut as a director. The movie released last Friday and received negative talk immediately. It got a disaster response right from the first show. Box office collections reflect this poor talk. The film completely failed to show any power at the ticket windows. Let us look at the Sunday collections now.

Sunday usually brings good collections for any movie. Sigma saw no such jump though. The film collected the exact same amount on Sunday as it did on Saturday. It earned Rs 1.70 crore across India on Sunday. The movie made a total net of Rs 5.35 crore and a gross of Rs 6.10 crore in three days. Overseas audiences completely ignored the film. It collected Rs 2.18 crore in the Telugu states and Rs 3.15 crore in Tamil Nadu. The film also made Rs 47 lakhs in Karnataka, Rs 24 lakhs in Kerala, and Rs 6 lakhs in North India. Telugu and Tamil markets showed similar collection trends.

The makers spent a budget of Rs 30 crore on the Sigma movie. They earned Rs 23 crore through non-theatrical rights. The film still needs Rs 7 crore from theatrical collections to break even. This means it requires a gross of around Rs 15 crore. The movie has collected only Rs 6 crore so far. Theaters might close the film's run from Monday itself. The movie will definitely end up as a massive theatrical disaster.