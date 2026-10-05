THIS Indian City Holds Title Of 'The Ultimate Coffee Capital' Of The Country Check

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Do you love your morning cup of coffee? People actually call one beautiful Indian city the coffee capital of our country. Tourists absolutely love this place. We are talking about Chikmagalur.

Many of us start our day with a hot cup of coffee. But do you know where India grows its most aromatic and high-quality coffee beans? Farmers grow these beans in Chikmagalur, a beautiful city located in the Western Ghats of Karnataka. People across the country call this region the "Coffee Capital of India" or "Coffee Land" because of its vast estates, perfect climate, and long history of coffee farming. Cool mountain breezes and green valleys make this place a true paradise for both nature lovers and coffee fans.

India has a very interesting history behind its coffee cultivation. Farmers did not grow coffee here before the 17th century. Yemen strictly stopped people from exporting coffee beans to other countries. During that time, a Sufi saint named Baba Budan went on a pilgrimage to Mecca. He secretly hid seven raw coffee beans in his clothes while returning. He planted those beans in the Chandradrona mountain ranges near Chikmagalur. People now call these mountains 'Baba Budan Giri' in his memory. Those small plants eventually spread across the country and became a massive commercial crop.

India currently stands as one of the best coffee producers in the world. Karnataka state alone produces more than 70 percent of the total coffee in our country. Chikmagalur city plays a massive role in this production. Farmers grow Arabica and Robusta coffee beans under the shade of high hills and dense forests here. These high-quality beans have a huge demand in the market. These coffee estates provide jobs to thousands of locals. They also attract lakhs of tourists every year, keeping Chikmagalur at the top of the tourism map.