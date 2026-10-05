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Former European Officials Urge EU Action Over West Bank Settlement Expansion
(MENAFN) Around 500 former European diplomats, ministers and government officials called on the European Union and its member states Monday to take measures against Israel’s settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.
In an open letter, the former officials warned that Israel’s planned E1 settlement project near Jerusalem could have significant consequences for the territory and further complicate prospects for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The signatories called on the EU to take action against the proposed E1 development, which includes plans for more than 1,200 housing units in an area near Jerusalem.
The group includes several former European prime ministers, including former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme, former French Prime Ministers Dominique de Villepin and Alain Juppe, former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D’Alema.
According to the letter, the planned project would effectively divide the occupied West Bank into two sections while increasing the separation between occupied East Jerusalem and other parts of the territory.
The former officials described a negotiated two-state arrangement as “the only possible outcome that could resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”
They also criticized the EU’s response to Israel’s settlement policies, arguing that the bloc had not taken measures against the E1 project despite what they described as the consequences of further land annexation.
“Despite the far-reaching consequences of the new land annexation, the EU has taken no measures to deter E1,” the signatories said.
The former officials argued that the EU has responsibilities to respond when international law is allegedly violated and urged European governments to adopt stronger measures regarding settlement-related activities.
They specifically criticized Germany and Italy for opposing proposed sanctions against Israel, highlighting divisions among EU member states over how the bloc should respond to developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.
The group called on the European Commission to present legislative proposals aimed at imposing sanctions on financial institutions and other service providers involved in the E1 project. They also called for similar measures against entities involved in other settlements that are considered illegal under international law.
In addition, the former officials urged the EU to block trade with Israeli settlements located in the occupied Palestinian territories, expanding their call for economic measures beyond the specific E1 project.
The issue is expected to remain part of wider discussions within the European Union as leaders prepare to meet in Brussels on Oct. 15-16. The summit agenda is scheduled to include developments in the Middle East alongside other regional and international issues.
Debate over the EU’s relationship with Israel has continued amid concerns surrounding Israeli policies in the occupied Palestinian territories and military actions in the wider region.
Calls to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement have also persisted, reflecting continuing disagreements among European governments over the bloc’s approach to Israel and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The latest appeal from former European officials adds pressure to the ongoing debate over possible EU measures, particularly as settlement expansion and the future of the occupied West Bank remain central issues in discussions surrounding a potential two-state solution.
In an open letter, the former officials warned that Israel’s planned E1 settlement project near Jerusalem could have significant consequences for the territory and further complicate prospects for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The signatories called on the EU to take action against the proposed E1 development, which includes plans for more than 1,200 housing units in an area near Jerusalem.
The group includes several former European prime ministers, including former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme, former French Prime Ministers Dominique de Villepin and Alain Juppe, former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D’Alema.
According to the letter, the planned project would effectively divide the occupied West Bank into two sections while increasing the separation between occupied East Jerusalem and other parts of the territory.
The former officials described a negotiated two-state arrangement as “the only possible outcome that could resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”
They also criticized the EU’s response to Israel’s settlement policies, arguing that the bloc had not taken measures against the E1 project despite what they described as the consequences of further land annexation.
“Despite the far-reaching consequences of the new land annexation, the EU has taken no measures to deter E1,” the signatories said.
The former officials argued that the EU has responsibilities to respond when international law is allegedly violated and urged European governments to adopt stronger measures regarding settlement-related activities.
They specifically criticized Germany and Italy for opposing proposed sanctions against Israel, highlighting divisions among EU member states over how the bloc should respond to developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.
The group called on the European Commission to present legislative proposals aimed at imposing sanctions on financial institutions and other service providers involved in the E1 project. They also called for similar measures against entities involved in other settlements that are considered illegal under international law.
In addition, the former officials urged the EU to block trade with Israeli settlements located in the occupied Palestinian territories, expanding their call for economic measures beyond the specific E1 project.
The issue is expected to remain part of wider discussions within the European Union as leaders prepare to meet in Brussels on Oct. 15-16. The summit agenda is scheduled to include developments in the Middle East alongside other regional and international issues.
Debate over the EU’s relationship with Israel has continued amid concerns surrounding Israeli policies in the occupied Palestinian territories and military actions in the wider region.
Calls to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement have also persisted, reflecting continuing disagreements among European governments over the bloc’s approach to Israel and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The latest appeal from former European officials adds pressure to the ongoing debate over possible EU measures, particularly as settlement expansion and the future of the occupied West Bank remain central issues in discussions surrounding a potential two-state solution.
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