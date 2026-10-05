403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Prabowo Warns Resource Theft Smuggling Threaten Indonesia’s Sovereignty
(MENAFN) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto warned Monday that the illegal exploitation of natural resources and smuggling activities pose serious risks to the country’s sovereignty, calling on the military to prepare for threats that extend beyond conventional warfare.
Prabowo made the remarks while addressing soldiers and military officers at the Cilangkap headquarters in East Jakarta, where Indonesia’s armed forces marked their 81st anniversary.
“Natural resource theft and smuggling are a threat to our sovereignty. Narcotics smuggling threatens our survival,” Prabowo said, highlighting the potential consequences of criminal activities involving the country’s resources and illicit goods.
The president, a former general, said the nature of threats facing Indonesia has changed and that national security can no longer be assessed solely through the possibility of armed attacks.
He warned that threats were “no longer limited to physical attacks,” pointing to the growing role of misinformation as another potential source of pressure on the country. Indonesia, he said, was also “under attack” from widespread misinformation aimed at “harming the economy.”
Prabowo urged members of the armed forces to adapt to the changing security environment and strengthen their readiness through continued training and education.
“Our armed forces must continue to adapt (to these changes). Learn, learn, and learn. Practice, practice, and practice. We must make use of this peacetime to prepare against threats, even the worst ones,” he told the troops.
His comments came as Indonesia’s Defense Ministry considers spending $10.4 billion this year, with most of the proposed allocation directed toward modernizing the country’s military capabilities.
The planned spending reflects the government’s broader focus on strengthening the armed forces as Indonesia faces a range of security challenges, including those linked to territorial protection, organized smuggling and the illegal exploitation of natural resources.
Prabowo also stressed that Indonesia’s security policies were not intended to signal hostility toward other countries. He emphasized the country’s preference for peaceful relations while underscoring its determination to defend its population, territory and economic resources.
Prabowo said Indonesia “love(s) peace.”
“We respect all countries and powers. We don’t want to be disturbed. We want to protect our people, land, and wealth to make our citizens prosper,” he said.
The president has also been seeking tighter government oversight of Indonesia’s economy amid concerns over the scale of financial losses allegedly associated with fraudulent trade practices.
Reports have estimated that the mineral-rich country may have lost a total of $908 billion over several decades as a result of alleged trade fraud. The issue has increased attention on the management of Indonesia’s natural resources and the need for stronger controls over economic activity.
Prabowo’s remarks linked those economic concerns directly to national security, presenting the protection of Indonesia’s natural wealth and the prevention of illicit trade as matters extending beyond financial policy.
Prabowo made the remarks while addressing soldiers and military officers at the Cilangkap headquarters in East Jakarta, where Indonesia’s armed forces marked their 81st anniversary.
“Natural resource theft and smuggling are a threat to our sovereignty. Narcotics smuggling threatens our survival,” Prabowo said, highlighting the potential consequences of criminal activities involving the country’s resources and illicit goods.
The president, a former general, said the nature of threats facing Indonesia has changed and that national security can no longer be assessed solely through the possibility of armed attacks.
He warned that threats were “no longer limited to physical attacks,” pointing to the growing role of misinformation as another potential source of pressure on the country. Indonesia, he said, was also “under attack” from widespread misinformation aimed at “harming the economy.”
Prabowo urged members of the armed forces to adapt to the changing security environment and strengthen their readiness through continued training and education.
“Our armed forces must continue to adapt (to these changes). Learn, learn, and learn. Practice, practice, and practice. We must make use of this peacetime to prepare against threats, even the worst ones,” he told the troops.
His comments came as Indonesia’s Defense Ministry considers spending $10.4 billion this year, with most of the proposed allocation directed toward modernizing the country’s military capabilities.
The planned spending reflects the government’s broader focus on strengthening the armed forces as Indonesia faces a range of security challenges, including those linked to territorial protection, organized smuggling and the illegal exploitation of natural resources.
Prabowo also stressed that Indonesia’s security policies were not intended to signal hostility toward other countries. He emphasized the country’s preference for peaceful relations while underscoring its determination to defend its population, territory and economic resources.
Prabowo said Indonesia “love(s) peace.”
“We respect all countries and powers. We don’t want to be disturbed. We want to protect our people, land, and wealth to make our citizens prosper,” he said.
The president has also been seeking tighter government oversight of Indonesia’s economy amid concerns over the scale of financial losses allegedly associated with fraudulent trade practices.
Reports have estimated that the mineral-rich country may have lost a total of $908 billion over several decades as a result of alleged trade fraud. The issue has increased attention on the management of Indonesia’s natural resources and the need for stronger controls over economic activity.
Prabowo’s remarks linked those economic concerns directly to national security, presenting the protection of Indonesia’s natural wealth and the prevention of illicit trade as matters extending beyond financial policy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment