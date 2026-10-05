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Yemen Army Claims 1,747 Houthi Fighters Neutralized in 1,122 Operations
(MENAFN) Yemen's military announced Monday that its troops had “neutralized” 1,747 Houthi members through 1,122 operations on multiple fronts, as the government pressed a broad offensive against the group.
Army spokesman Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili disclosed the tally in a post on X, the US-based social media platform. According to him, the assaults struck Houthi artillery and rocket-launcher emplacements, fortified defensive lines, avenues of approach and advance, logistics routes and equipment, reinforcement and staging areas, and the leadership and command-and-control hubs the group relies on.
Al-Nuzaili said the fighting unfolded in the provinces of Saada, Al-Jawf and Taiz, as well as along the country's western coast. Government forces drew on fighter aircraft, drones, artillery, missiles, rocket launchers and sniper teams, he said.
The spokesman also reported that 364 military vehicles, along with transport and supply assets, were either destroyed or put out of action.
He said government units would keep up the campaign until they recover state territory and institutions and restore national sovereignty.
The statement came a day after Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, declared the start of full-scale military operations against the Houthis. He said he had instructed the armed forces, security services and other military units to take back the areas the group controls.
Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis took over the capital, Sanaa, and a number of provinces. A Saudi-led coalition stepped in the following year to back the internationally recognized government.
Combat has grown more intense since July. In September, the Houthis captured the strategic city of Mokha and pushed forward to Mayyun Island, which looks out over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The group has also launched attacks on Saudi Arabia, including on energy facilities.
Army spokesman Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili disclosed the tally in a post on X, the US-based social media platform. According to him, the assaults struck Houthi artillery and rocket-launcher emplacements, fortified defensive lines, avenues of approach and advance, logistics routes and equipment, reinforcement and staging areas, and the leadership and command-and-control hubs the group relies on.
Al-Nuzaili said the fighting unfolded in the provinces of Saada, Al-Jawf and Taiz, as well as along the country's western coast. Government forces drew on fighter aircraft, drones, artillery, missiles, rocket launchers and sniper teams, he said.
The spokesman also reported that 364 military vehicles, along with transport and supply assets, were either destroyed or put out of action.
He said government units would keep up the campaign until they recover state territory and institutions and restore national sovereignty.
The statement came a day after Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, declared the start of full-scale military operations against the Houthis. He said he had instructed the armed forces, security services and other military units to take back the areas the group controls.
Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis took over the capital, Sanaa, and a number of provinces. A Saudi-led coalition stepped in the following year to back the internationally recognized government.
Combat has grown more intense since July. In September, the Houthis captured the strategic city of Mokha and pushed forward to Mayyun Island, which looks out over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The group has also launched attacks on Saudi Arabia, including on energy facilities.
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