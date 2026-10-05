Kazakhstan's Aktau Port Starts Dredging Works To Boost TITR Capacity By 30%

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Major dredging works have begun at Kazakhstan's Port of Aktau to ensure sustainable operation of port infrastructure and increase the efficiency of transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) by 30%, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport said today.

"The need for these measures is driven by the continued decline in the level of the Caspian Sea, which affects navigation conditions and the operational characteristics of the port's water area," the ministry said.

The project involves removing about 1.3 million cubic meters of soil, which will increase the depth of the port's water area to 6-7 meters.

The dredging works are expected to increase the port's throughput capacity and boost cargo transportation volumes along the TITR by up to 30%, while creating conditions to reduce the cost of maritime cargo transportation by approximately 10-15%.

The project is also expected to attract investment in the development of port infrastructure and improve navigation safety.

The contractor has developed a schedule for the works, which are being carried out within the established timeframe. Regular working meetings are held to promptly address ongoing issues and coordinate the actions of the parties involved.

The dredging works are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.